NOCATEE - Two men are dead after an early Saturday shooting in Nocatee that also left a woman injured, authorities said.
According to DeSoto County Sheriff's Office statement, they received a call at 4:46 a.m. about a shooting.
Deputies responded to the area of Southwest Charlotte Street off U.S. 17. They attempted first aid for a man who had been shot. He died at the scene due to his injuries, authorities said.
Investigators said a woman, who was also a gunshot victim, fled from a neighboring home, according to the news release.
Deputies removed her from the area and turned her over to public safety personnel for treatment of her injuries.
The DCSO SWAT team responded to the location and, while clearing the residence, found the body of the suspect who died from a self-inflicted gunshot, authorities said.
The remains of both the male victim and suspect are being transported to the Medical Examiner's office, authorities said.
This continues to be an open, ongoing investigation.
Nocatee is a small DeSoto County community located between northern Charlotte County and Arcadia.
Saturday's killing was the second homicide since Oct. 23 in the rural area.
DeSoto County authorities investigated a killing Oct. 23 that happened south of Arcadia in a rural neighborhood off U.S. 17.
Donald Jamesbrown Henry, 36, of rural DeSoto County, was brought into DeSoto County Jail that day on charges of homicide, murder, dangerous/depraved without premeditation, according to an arrest report. He remains in DeSoto County Jail.
