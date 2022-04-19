ARCADIA - Two Immokalee residents have been charged with forcing animals to fight, authorities said.
Walter Hernandez Jimenez, 22, and Jose Alfredo Gabriel-Sanchez, 29, were both charged by DeSoto County Sheriff's Office with one count each of fighting or baiting animals and trespassing on Sunday.
The two men were found at the scene of a call and were subsequently arrested, according to a DCSO post on social media. The investigation is ongoing as of Tuesday.
Both men were released on $2,000 total bond as of Tuesday. Jimenez was also charged under an out-of-county warrant for an allegation from November. He was released for that charge on a bond of $5,000.
Marty Irby, executive director for Animal Wellness Action, praised the Sheriff's Office for "taking action" against cockfighting in DeSoto County. He said he hopes federal authorities will also pursue relevant charges.
“Cockfighting runs rampant in the Southeastern U.S. as we've seen in case after case over the past year," Irby said in a news release. "It’s time to stamp out this form of staged cruelty.”
Irby said birds forced to fight in cockfighting rings can be a vector for the spread of avian influenza. "Bird flu" has recently appeared in at least 27 states in the U.S., according to AWA.
