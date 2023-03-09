ARCADIA — A woman and her boyfriend are being charged with neglecting her elderly father and their family dog.
Authorities noted the elderly father died in November and an autopsy determined he died of natural causes. However, the same autopsy alleged his body showed several signs of neglect and malnutrition.
Traci Lynn Stopa, 49, has been charged with one count each of neglect of an elderly person with great harm and also with aggravated cruelty to animals, the DeSoto County Sheriff's Office stated in a news release.
James Wieckhorst, 40, has also been charged with elder neglect.
Deputies responded to the couple's home on South Kingsway Circle on the night before Thanksgiving to investigate a report of a "nonresponsive male subject."
According to the arrest report, Conrad Stopa — Traci's 83-year-old father — was pronounced dead at the scene. Deputies then spoke with Traci Stopa and James Wieckhorst outside the residence.
The two told deputies Conrad Stopa was being helped out of the shower when he went limp and collapsed. They also said that they attempted to provide CPR, and Conrad Stopa had been diagnosed with dementia and was not taking medication for the condition.
Deputies made note in their report that the residence was "stacked floor to ceiling with furniture, boxes, and miscellaneous items" with limited paths to move inside. They also alleged the interior of the house had a "very sour and pungent" odor.
No first aid supplies were found in Conrad Stopa's bedroom, according to deputies, though Traci Stopa said she had items such as gauze and peroxide for use in medical emergencies.
The report also alleged Conrad Stopa's body had visible sores, which deputies believed could be "bed sores" caused by lack of mobility, all over his back and feet.
Deputies also alleged to have found an "emaciated dog" in a small crate. In the report, Traci Stopa claimed the dog was a year old and had previously received treatment for eating a sock.
The dog was subsequently removed from the home by DeSoto County Animal Control. Follow-up veterinarian examination showed the dog had continued to eat non-food items and suffered intestinal damage as a result, as well as dehydration and a bone fracture.
The District 12 Medical Examiner's Office completed an autopsy of Conrad Stopa's body in January, which cited several bruises on his hip, legs, and arms as well as his few remaining teeth being in "poor repair."
Investigators also alleged Conrad Stopa had not been seen by medical personnel since 2020. His last known medical records note he was diagnosed with "advanced dementia" and showed signs of malnutrition and poor concentration.
"Despite being 'difficult to deal with' and 'refusing to eat,' (neither) emergency services nor the hospital were contacted to assist with Conrad’s malnutrition or wound care," the arrest report states.
Stopa and Wieckhorst also provided deputies with documentation from Wisconsin identifying Traci as being designated Power of Attorney for Health on Conrad's behalf.
Traci Stopa was arrested on a warrant at her residence on March 6 and taken to DeSoto County Jail. She was subsequently released on $3,000 total bond.
Wieckhorst was previously incarcerated at the county jail on unrelated narcotics charges when he was charged in connection to this case. He remains at the jail as of Thursday.
Both suspects are scheduled to appear in DeSoto County Court on April 24.
