The number of coronavirus cases predictably increased Friday throughout the state.

There are now 9,585 total cases in Florida and 163 deaths. 

Local numbers:

Charlotte County: 42 total cases (age range infant-94) with 1 death

DeSoto County: 8 total cases (age range 27-91) with 1 death

Sarasota County: 118 total cases (age range 4-99) with 7 deaths

Lee County: 289 cases (age range 10-96) with 11 deaths.

0

