NORTH PORT — The coronavirus has started to appear in pockets of Southwest Florida, with two reported cases Friday in North Port, and a Sarasota County firefighter testing positive for COVID-19, county officials reported Friday afternoon.
Englewood and areas in Sarasota and Charlotte counties have confirmed cases of the virus as well.
Venice Regional Bayfront Health on Thursday reported that one of its patients had died of COVID-19.
And a fifth coronavirus case was announced in DeSoto County on Thursday, following three new cases announced by the Department of Health on Wednesday.
The cases are not being treated at DeSoto Memorial Hospital, however, a spokesperson said Thursday.
The Department of Health had listed four DeSoto cases as not being travel-related, but as having contact with a confirmed case. A 32-year-old man was confirmed positive on March 22; another 32-year-old man, a 27-year-old woman, and a 28-year-old man were confirmed positive on Wednesday.
And Charlotte County as of Thursday had three confirmed cases.
In all, Florida had 2,484 confirmed cases of coronavirus, with 410 hospitalizations and 29 related deaths. More than 2,000 others were being monitored.
Sarasota County emergency officials held a news conference Friday afternoon to discuss the firefighter who tested positive.
“We knew that something like this was going to happen in Sarasota County with our first-responders,” Sarasota County Fire Chief Michael Regnier.
He said the firefighter started feeling ill March 22, but wasn’t running a fever. He did have a fever later in the day, however, and continued to feel ill. He went home and self-quarantined.
The department was informed Friday morning he had presumptively tested positive for COVID-19 and the results were confirmed just before Regnier’s press conference.
“My heart goes out to him,” Regnier said.
He added that the firefighter is in his 30s and is not a resident of Sarasota County. The firefighter worked out of Station 7, in Sarasota, Regnier said. The three other firefighters he worked with on March 22 are also self-quarantined and are not showing any symptoms, he said.
The remaining firefighters who staff the station are working from other stations while Station 7 and the equipment there is disinfected. It will be restaffed after the Department of Health gives its OK, he said.
NORTH PORT CASES
The Florida Department of Health reporting two confirmed cases in North Port didn’t specify names, ages, genders or whether they had been treated or placed in quarantine.
“We have not received any info that it’s a patient our first-responders worked with,” Josh Taylor, North Port’s communications manager, said of the first case.
The second case was reported at about 3:05 p.m. Friday.
Englewood had also reported a case of the coronavirus.
A list of Florida cities and counties hit by the coronavirus is at floridahealthcovid19.gov. Scroll to See the Report for details. The COVID-19 Call Center is available 24/7 at 866-779-6121, COVID-19@flhealth.gov.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.