ENGLEWOOD — John Munn wants Sarasota County to rethink the way community members can hold events at the Pioneer Plaza on West Dearborn Street.
He will present his ideas Oct. 10 to the Englewood Community Redevelopment Advisory Board. The advisory board meets at 1 p.m. at the Lemon Bay Park and Environmental Center, 570 Bay Park Blvd., Englewood.
With the plaza reopened and with its new Dignam Family Band Shell and other amenities up and running, Munn believes he has a plan to encourage small community groups and musicians to make better use of the plaza.
Munn contends Sarasota County’s present process is too cumbersome and expensive to small community groups that do not have the wherewithal of larger nonprofits. People who participate in local drum circles or jam sessions or who may want to do open-mike nights cannot afford to reserve and perform at the band shell.
Under the present process, Munn suggested, the county’s landscaping crews are the only ones who will grow more familiar with the band shell and other amenities than the community at large.
“Needed is a waiver for such local groups to allow them to utilize this community common ground that was paid for with tax dollars,” Munn recommends in his presentation.
Munn understands what is involved. He once worked as a Los Angeles light technician on tours with The Moody Blues, Chicago, Neil Diamond and other A-list performers. He also help stage the Neil Diamond tribute, the first live music evening at the Pioneer Plaza when it reopened following construction.
Event organizers must now meet with the CRA advisory events committee, then garner an advisory board recommendation and then apply for a county temporary use permit with associated fees and $1 million insurance coverage.
CRA manager Debbie Marks checked with the county’s parks staff and learned parks officials also require the temporary use permit for events in county parks.
“They too are required to obtain a TUP (temporary use permit) for each event that is not promoted by Parks and Rec,” Marks wrote in an email to Sarasota County Planning and Development Director Matthew Osterhoudt.
“Since the CRA no longer sponsors events, each event stands alone as their own event,” Marks told Osterhoudt. “I’m not sure what could be done — I wish we had an answer, but the TUP is required.”
Munn thinks an option is for larger, registered nonprofit could step forward as an umbrella group sponsoring small community groups to perform or have other events regularly at Pioneer Park during weekdays and in the off season.
The busier the Pioneer Plaza becomes with community activities, Munn suggested, the more people will be attracted to Englewood and West Dearborn.
“We should make this a destination experience,” Munn concludes in his presentation. “And we can do that by offering what other areas nearby don’t. Cultural experience enhancement with the addition of the arts.”
