ARCADIA — A couple was arrested for allegedly locking a 14-year-old boy in a shed, the Arcadia Police Department reported.
Jennifer Ann Hines, 36, of Arcadia, and Harry Richard Shoemaker, 44, of Haines City, were both charged with aggravated battery on a child and remain at DeSoto County Jail on $75,000 bond each.
Around 12:30 p.m. Friday, Arcadia Police responded to the 300 block of North Arcadia Avenue to assist Florida Department of Children and Families with a child abuse investigation, where they discovered the 14-year-old locked in a shed.
The boy said he had been locked up for a few hours; he said it was a regular occurrence for Shoemaker and Hines to lock him inside.
APD reported the shed was small and had a bed, with trash and tools scattered across the floor. Police found some food like canned soup, nuts and other snacks.
They also found a bucket in the shed with what appeared to be human waste in it. The shed only locked from the outside with no means of unlocking it from the inside. There was no electricity or plumbing.
Police reported the shed was very hot inside due to the lack of climate control. The boy also told police that he sleeps in the shed nightly, and is often locked inside.
Neither Shoemaker nor Hines were present at the time. The boy told authorities he did not know where they were.
Upon further investigation, it was learned that the only food the boy had eaten that day was a packet of pistachio nuts.
The boy also told authorities that it was Hines' idea to lock him up for extended periods of time and that Shoemaker eventually agreed.
He also said they used to keep him locked up in another room in the house, but, after getting the shed, they moved him to it in the yard instead.
The two were located and arrested later that day around 2:30 p.m.
