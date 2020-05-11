ARCADIA — Drive-thru, community based coronavirus testing sites open this week at four locations in DeSoto County.
Sarasota County is also hosting three drive-thru testing sites by appointment only beginning today.
For DeSoto County
Today, 8:30 a.m.-10:30 a.m. at:
• Turner Center Parking Lot, 2250 NE Roan St., Arcadia.
• Deep Creek Park, 9751 SW Peace River St., Arcadia (near the Nav-A-Gator restaurant).
Thursday, 8:30 a.m.-10:30 a.m. at:
• DeSoto Middle School, 420 E. Gibson St., Arcadia.
• Nocatee Elementary School, 4846 SW Shores Ave., Arcadia.
An appointment is not required. Testing will be available for those over the age of 18 regardless of symptoms, according to a DeSoto County press release.
County staff asks drivers to limit passengers in the vehicle to those who are being tested, and no more than five people.
The test used will be a nasal swab. Once samples are collected they will be sent to a commercial lab for testing and results will be provided as soon as they are available.
For more information, visit https://bit.ly/3dMVEXx or call the DeSoto Health Department at 863-491-7580.
For Sarasota County
Testing sites are as follows:
• Today: 8 a.m.-noon at Robert L. Taylor Community Complex, 1845 34th St., Sarasota.
• Wednesday: 8 a.m.-noon at Heron Creek Middle School, 6501 W. Price Blvd., North Port.
• Thursday: 8 a.m.-noon at Laurel Civic Association, 509 Collins Road, Laurel.
The community-based coronavirus testing is for anyone who is currently experiencing symptoms − fever, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, new loss of taste or smell − or who works in a health care setting.
To make an appointment, call 941-861-2883 from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday to Friday.
