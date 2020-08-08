The physical separation at death caused by coronavirus has raised some of the greatest fears.
Families may have been barred from their loved one’s bedside, even if they did not die of COVID-19, due to hospital’s strict protocols to prevent the spread of infection.
One place to heal these wounds and bring people back together after death is at a funeral home.
“We want the families to have closure,” said Jacque Ponger, vice president of Ponger-Kays-Grady Funeral Homes in Arcadia and Wauchula. “I cannot have my families not see their loves ones.”
Ponger said they arrange now for the immediate family to receive visitors and well-wishers in small groups in the funeral home with the casket. Everyone wears a mask. Household groups come in one at a time, and exit out a side door before the next group comes in to pay their respects.
“It’s a hard time right now, what the families are going through,” she said.
Many more families are choosing cremation over traditional burial since the pandemic started, said Eric Johnson, director of Johnson-Taylor Funeral & Cremation in Punta Gorda. Cremation allows families to more easily postpone a funeral, he said, particularly when family members cannot travel to this area for the funeral.
Johnson-Taylor has held more funerals since the pandemic started as well, Johnson said. Not being with loved ones as they die in a hospital makes coping harder, he said.
“It complicates the grief process,” he said. “For a while, hospitals weren’t letting anybody in.”
So the funeral home help where they can.
“We’ve been offering a family goodbye ... They have an opportunity to come in and say goodbye to their loved one.”
Open casket is still an option, he said.
New technologies take a while to catch on in funeral work, said Ken Roberson, president of Roberson Funeral Home and Crematory in Punta Gorda and Port Charlotte. But the pandemic is speeding that up. Cremations were not nearly as common before the pandemic, he said, nor was filming a funeral.
That has changed as families need to postpone services far into the future, or they need to record services now for broadcast to far away places.
Roberson said he provides a person who helps families set up the equipment before the funeral so other family members elsewhere in the country can watch by social media platforms including Facebook or Zoom.
Ponger said Ponger-Kays-Grady has paid for all the licensing so that families can broadcast live.
“I’ll record the service for them if they want. We do that at no charge,” Ponger said.
During the first part of the pandemic lockdown, there was only graveside services, and only 10 people under a tent, Roberson said. “We were compliant with the governor’s orders.”
Now, funeral homes are seeing an increase in services at the funeral home, but things are not the way they were.
“Most of the services we’re having are limited because people are concerned about transmission,” Roberson said.
The options are to wait, to have restricted services and to use virtual technology.
“I would say 30% of our families have decided to wait and have services once they can meet and celebrate their loved one’s lives in the traditional way,” said Mike Holland, market leader of Charlotte Memorial Funeral Home. “Cremation has given families the ability to delay services for longer periods of time.”
For those who want to hold the service now, “we are still limiting the number of family members and guests who are able to attend services in person,” Holland said. “We have plans to open up to larger gatherings once the pandemic numbers have bottomed out.”
Cemetery burials have seen large attendance.
A recent burial had 250 people, Johnson said. It works out well, he said, “As long as they’re social distancing.”
“I tell them to bring your lawn chair, pull your car up,” said Ponger. “Friends spread out at the cemetery in their cars.”
Another adjustment is one the family does not see. Preparing the body in the case of COVID-19 can be more complicated, whether it’s confirmed or a possibility.
Johnson said he has assigned himself the job of embalming any COVID-19 victim, because his other staff are over 60 years old.
“Technically, they don’t need more personal protective equipment,” he said, than was previously required. Still, Johnson said, he uses a respirator to be on the safe side.
The funeral industry is constantly evolving, so COVID-19 is one more thing — a big one — to accommodate.
“Our mission is to take care of the deaths in the community, and we’ve always been able to do that,” said Roberson. “Across the years, that’s what your local funeral directors are for.”
“We’ll just deal with things as they come,” said Ponger. “It’s always a day by day thing ... We just adapt.”
