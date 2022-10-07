The "Night Wind" lies grounded against the second story of an apartment building, now missing its first story,on San Carlos Island in Fort Myers Beach, Fla., Friday, Oct. 7, 2022. Boat crew Shawn Shelton and Doug Fundak, along with Shelton's dog Lucky, rode the storm out on "Night Wind," as surge waters and wind carried it onshore and then into the apartment building. After the storm, many in the local shrimp industry find themselves not only out of work, but also homeless, with most of the boats where they lived aboard left stranded on dry ground or heavily damaged.(AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)
Hurricane Ian has created plenty of personal, family, financial and economic trauma across southwestern Florida and other parts of the state hit hard by the Category 4 storm.
That is especially true for kids and teens, according to Stacey Spencer.
She is the founder and principal of Teen Tyme Productions, a nonprofit based in Largo. The Pinellas County group focuses on helping teens navigate behavioral and mental health challenges.
Spencer said Hurricane Ian has added to plenty of existing stresses for teens and young people as schools and social structures look for normalcy coming out of the COVID-19 pandemic.
She said a key to dealing with trauma and stresses of the hurricane is to center on a “creative mindset” — especially for kids and teens.
Spencer said creative endeavors — such journaling, art, puzzles or photography — can give positive outlooks and visuals and turn the focuses away from the stresses and uncertainties created by the storm and replace them with positive and motivational juices
"You want to stay focused on the things that are in your life that are positive,” Spencer said, stressing the importance of young people being able to connect and confide in others.
She also said families and friends should be open to talking about the storm and other stresses.
“For our teenagers, we have to be more in tune in being more trauma focused,” said Spencer.
Spencer said it is helpful to talk about the storm, its impacts and stresses. But she does worry about whether teens can get too glued to social media and their phones — including with the hurricane and other stresses.
