Members of the Nassau and Okeechobee Sheriff offices and the Florida National Guard deliver meals, diapers and water to flooded areas along the Peace River, in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian in Arcadia Oct. 3.

 AP photo/Gerald Herbert

ARCADIA — A federal program to help with food assistance opens Sunday in DeSoto County and stays at a sight through Tuesday, according to a news release. 

The Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program will set up and run from 7 a.m.-5 p.m. Nov. 20-22 at DeSoto County Fairgrounds, 100 Heard St., Arcadia. 


