Members of the Nassau and Okeechobee Sheriff offices and the Florida National Guard deliver meals, diapers and water to flooded areas along the Peace River, in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian in Arcadia Oct. 3.
ARCADIA — A federal program to help with food assistance opens Sunday in DeSoto County and stays at a sight through Tuesday, according to a news release.
The Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program will set up and run from 7 a.m.-5 p.m. Nov. 20-22 at DeSoto County Fairgrounds, 100 Heard St., Arcadia.
Applicants will be able to make their in-person interviews, the news release notes.
The announcement was made by Department of Children and Families Secretary Shevaun Harris on Friday.
"D-SNAP provides food assistance for individuals and families impacted by Hurricane Ian and who are not receiving food assistance benefits through the regular Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program," the news release stated.
DeSoto County residents who registered but we unable to do a phone interview can also stop by for the on-site interview, it noted. If phone interviews were completed, it said, on-site interviews are not necessary.
Registration is opening for DeSoto County residents who had not registered before Oct. 16, it said. It encouraged people to register before coming to the D-SNAP location. To register online, visit www.myflfamilies.com/dsnap.
"Current SNAP recipients are not eligible for D-SNAP and should not attend the on-site D-SNAP location," it said. "Applicants who were approved during the telephone interview for D-SNAP will receive their EBT card by mail and should not attend the on-site D-SNAP location."
This D-SNAP location is only for people who live or work in DeSoto County. D-SNAP facilities have opened or will open in each county affected by Hurricane Ian.
"D-SNAP is not available at Disaster Recovery Centers or DCF’s Family Resource Support Centers," it stated. "To view the D-SNAP schedule by county and details on how to apply, visit MyFLFamilies.com/DSNAP."
