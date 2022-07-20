ARCADIA - Newly released information shows how neighbors and day care staff tried to save a child struck by a car before she succumbed to her injuries.
In one 911 call from March 16, a caller tries to remain calm as she describes the child lying face down underneath the vehicle.
"The child's not moving," the woman said. When asked if she could tell if the child struck by the car was breathing, she replied: "I can't tell."
On Wednesday, the DeSoto County Sheriff's Office released several video and audio files related to the March 16 car crash at the Imagination Station day care on East Magnolia Street in Arcadia.
Authorities said that the crash occurred when a driver jumped the curb with a car on East Magnolia and drove into the outdoor playground at the daycare.
Malena Valdez, 4, was killed as a result of the crash. Another young girl suffered serious injuries and was taken to a local hospital for treatment.
The driver of the vehicle, 18-year-old Kiara Morant, was arrested and charged with two counts of causing death or serious injury with a vehicle without a driver's license.
The information about the crash's aftermath was shared with media via Dropbox, with the approval of the State Attorney's Office. DSCO stated no further information would be shared.
The information packet included a picture of the playground after the crash, the audio from three 911 calls, and two bodycam videos from DeSoto County Sheriff's Office deputies.
One bodycam video was heavily blurred to prevent graphic images from being shared. Distressed screams and crying can be heard as emergency personnel attempt to clear space for an ambulance to approach the scene.
Despite the urgency, a deputy can be heard admitting on the tape that the crash victim was fatally injured.
"There's not much we can do," the deputy is heard saying.
On the same tape, a man can heard pointing to a woman he saw behind the wheel of the vehicle, presumably Morant.
“That lady right there!" the man's voice said. "I was right behind her!”
Two other 911 calls came into DeSoto County dispatchers from a day care worker and a woman who lives near the day care.
“A car has just run over and hit a kid!...I think there is a kid underneath there! Please hurry!” the worker said over the phone.
In another bodycam video, a deputy stops a woman from approaching the day care as emergency personnel arrive to secure the scene. He repeatedly attempts to calm her down and prevent her from falling into a panic attack.
“Please take a big deep breath before we need an ambulance for you, too,” the deputy is heard saying.
The woman's daughter is eventually escorted from the day care to her car. The girl was not hit by the car, but both she and the deputies indicate she did see the vehicle strike Malena. The deputy then asks them both to remain, as investigators need to take a witness statement from the young girl.
A soundless video of Morant being booked into DeSoto County Jail was also included in the information pack. Morant can be seen in orange inmate clothing with her left arm in a sling as she is directed to fill out paperwork by DSCO personnel.
Hundreds of local residents attended a community vigil for Valdez held at the Imagination Station day care.
Morant's next court appearance is scheduled for 9 a.m. on Aug. 9 at the DeSoto County Sheriff's Office.
