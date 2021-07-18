Saturday shooting puts DeSoto hospital on partial lockdown

A Saturday afternoon shooting in Arcadia has DeSoto Memorial Hospital operating under a partial lockdown Sunday. DeSoto County Sheriff's Office representatives say the 4 p.m. shooting was an isolated incident and there is no threat to the public.

ARCADIA — A Saturday afternoon shooting in Arcadia near DeSoto Memorial Hospital is currently under investigation.

DeSoto County Sheriff's Office representatives say the 4 p.m. shooting was an isolated incident and there is no threat to the public.

The shooting occurred in the area of the hospital, 900 N. Robert Ave., in Arcadia but further details were not available.

DCSO reports that their detectives are currently following up on leads regarding the incident.

"This is an ongoing investigation," a DCSO representative told The Daily Sun. "We will have more information, possibly, later in the week."

DCSO investigators are asking the public for help to track down the shooter.

Anyone with information on this shooting should contact the DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office at 863-993-4700.

Any information that leads to an arrest could result in a monetary reward.

