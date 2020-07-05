ARCADIA — What seemed to be a routine traffic stop July 3 led to the arrest of an Arcadian man on multiple drug charges, according to a DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office release.
DCSO Narcotics Unit stopped Vernice Frederick, Jr., 43, for a stop sign infraction.
After pulling over, Frederick attempted to get away from the deputies on foot but was eventually caught after a “short foot chase and scuffle.”
Vernice was then taken into custody.
Deputies found 5.59 grams of cocaine, 1.58 grams of marijuana and 10.90 grams of MDMA in Vernice’s pants pocket.
DCSO noted that all parties involved were checked out by DeSoto County Emergency Medical Services and neither the detectives nor the suspect were seriously injured.
Vernice was charged with possession of controlled substance (cocaine), trafficking (over 10 grams) of MDMA, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, and resisting arrest with violence and battery on a law enforcement officer.
Vernice’s bond is listed at $86,500, and he remains in DeSoto County Jail.
