ARCADIA — A Wauchula man was arrested Saturday in DeSoto County after allegedly fleeing from a vehicle that was reported stolen in Charlotte County, according to the DeSoto County Sheriff's Office.

Jose Christian Gutierrez, 26, was charged with unarmed burglary of an unoccupied conveyance, criminal mischief with damage to property, resisting an officer without violence, operating a motor vehicle without a valid license, and failing to obey a law enforcement officer's order to stop.


