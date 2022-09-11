ARCADIA — A Wauchula man was arrested Saturday in DeSoto County after allegedly fleeing from a vehicle that was reported stolen in Charlotte County, according to the DeSoto County Sheriff's Office.
Jose Christian Gutierrez, 26, was charged with unarmed burglary of an unoccupied conveyance, criminal mischief with damage to property, resisting an officer without violence, operating a motor vehicle without a valid license, and failing to obey a law enforcement officer's order to stop.
Charlotte County Sheriff's deputies made a call to DeSoto early Saturday reporting the vehicle and trailer had been stolen in Charlotte and was headed toward DeSoto.
CCSO was able to track the vehicle through its Aviation Unit.
A DeSoto County deputy spotted a person driving the stolen vehicle and attempted a traffic stop, but the driver fled.
DCSO reported that a short time later, deputies received a call the stolen vehicle had crashed into a fence off of Southwest Dishong Avenue.
That report also noted that the the driver fled on foot into a large wooded area.
Around that time, several DeSoto County K-9 units were dispatched to the area of the crash.
The DCSO Investigative Division and an additional K-9 unit were also sent.
Despite a heavy rainstorm, deputies and their K-9s stayed on the trail of the alleged driver, who was eventually pushed out of the woods towards a house where additional authorities were waiting for him.
At around 4:30 p.m., the driver was arrested and identified as Gutierrez.
Gutierrez is currently being held at DeSoto County Jail on a $16,120 bond.
