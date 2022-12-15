Aerial photo

An aerial photo looking west along County Road 760. The roadway runs west from the Nocatee area along State Road 17 in DeSoto County. Nocatee also suffered a great deal of flooding from Hurricane Ian.

ARCADIA - The DeSoto County Board of County Commissioners has set up a deadline for residents needing to put storm debris out, it stated Thursday. 

New Year's Day. 


