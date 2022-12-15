featured topical Deadline set for DeSoto County debris pickup Staff Report Dec 15, 2022 45 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email An aerial photo looking west along County Road 760. The roadway runs west from the Nocatee area along State Road 17 in DeSoto County. Nocatee also suffered a great deal of flooding from Hurricane Ian. PHOTO PROVIDED BY CASEY SHANNON Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save ARCADIA - The DeSoto County Board of County Commissioners has set up a deadline for residents needing to put storm debris out, it stated Thursday. New Year's Day. "No additional debris can be placed in the right-of-way after Jan 1," the county stated in a Thursday news release. "Any storm debris already placed will continue to be collected." It added that residents should not place debris in bags."Storm-related debris is collected separately from household garbage. Place separated storm-related debris curbside, not in the roadway, to prevent safety issues," it stated. Like other communities, DeSoto County is asking its residents to be patient in the effort. "It will likely take a few months to complete all debris removal," it said. The news release noted questions about debris can be addressed to DeSoto County Road & Bridge Department by calling 863-993-4821.It also stressed what is not eligible debris - thus, items that won't be picked up by workers. It includes: • Items not storm related• green vegetation• tires• commercial debris• items from "shed clean-out"For more information, visit https://desotobocc.com/departments/emergency_management Subscribe -- Digital or Print or BothSign Up For Our Free Newsletters (including Breaking News) Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Trending Now Cops: Woman arrested on illegal gun buys Ian damage expected to bring yet more OJ sticker shock FEMA meetings set in Arcadia Strauss survivors score another legal victory against Ohio State 'Small Town Christmas' set for December weekends Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Cops: Woman arrested on illegal gun buys Ian damage expected to bring yet more OJ sticker shock FEMA meetings set in Arcadia Strauss survivors score another legal victory against Ohio State 'Small Town Christmas' set for December weekends
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.