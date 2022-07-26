ARCADIA — Days before Gary Stanka was scheduled to stand trial, a new charge was added in his case.
Stanka, 34, was previously charged with second-degree murder in connection to the 2019 death of Arcadia resident Juan Sebastian.
ARCADIA — Days before Gary Stanka was scheduled to stand trial, a new charge was added in his case.
Stanka, 34, was previously charged with second-degree murder in connection to the 2019 death of Arcadia resident Juan Sebastian.
The State Attorney's Office has since filed for him to be charged alternatively for aggravated battery against a person 65 years or older.
Sebastian, an unhoused man, was known to be 69 when he died. However, prosecutors said that they were unable to confirm Sebastian's age earlier due to him lacking identifying documents to confirm his personal information.
Assistant State Attorney William Moran, the prosecutor on the Stanka case, told The Daily Sun on Tuesday that his office has since made contact with a person who had power of attorney for Sebastian at the time of his death; that person told him that they would be able to testify as to Sebastian's age.
"Everything is evidence-driven," Moran said.
The prosecutors noted that the aggravated battery charge would be an alternative option for conviction, meaning that Stanka could not be convicted on both counts.
"There'd be separate instructions," Moran said.
Stanka was previously scheduled to go to trial this week; however, the trial was taken off the trial schedule by July 21.
Wyndel Darville, Stanka's defense attorney, declined to comment when contacted by a reporter.
Stanka was first arrested in connection to Sebastian's death in early 2020. Authorities allege that he and two other men took part in a beating of Sebastian while he was sleeping on a park table.
Sebastian survived the initial beating and was transported to a hospital for treatment; he later died from his injuries, which included a brain hemorrhage, a crushed windpipe and multiple contusions to the face.
Those two other men were brother Brett and Kyle Johnson; they both later pleaded no contest to accessory after the fact and agreed to testify against Stanka.
Stanka is also facing charges of possessing a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia, due to items allegedly found on him when he was arrested. He is due to return to court on Aug. 1 for a case management hearing.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.