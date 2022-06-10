ARCADIA — DeSoto County deputies arrested a landlord Monday for allegedly threatening a tenant with a handgun.
Jeffery Thomas Worley, 61, was charged with three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill, according to reports released Friday by the DeSoto County Sheriff's Office.
According to the arrest report, deputies responded to a call around 9:30 p.m. Monday from a house on Hillsborough Avenue and spoke with one of the people living there.
The tenant — whose name was redacted from the report, per Marsy's Law — said Worley was his landlord and lived in a neighboring home.
Several people living at the rented property told deputies that Worley had made efforts to get the family evicted. Earlier that night, they said that he brought a gun in his back pocket, pulled it out, and pointed it at one of the tenants, according to reports.
One witness told deputies that they had heard Worley tell another tenant "he was going to 'beat his ass and kill him' if he sees him on the property," according to the arrest report. He further threatened children living on the property, the report states.
Tenants also said Worley and his wife had cut the power lines connecting the rented property to the nearby water well to prevent water from running.
Deputies then went next door and spoke to Worley. When asked by deputies what was happening with his tenants, Worley said that he was planning to sell the house and wanted to evict the tenants beforehand.
Worley confirmed that he did previously go to the DeSoto Sheriff's Office and begin the process for legally filing an eviction.
When asked if he had already paid the required fees and gotten a "legitimate eviction from the court" to present to the tenants, he replied that he did not.
Worley also confirmed that he had a firearm in his back pocket when he spoke with the tenants earlier that night. He denied taking it out of his pocket at first, according to the report.
When deputies mentioned the tenant's allegations, he then told deputies that he pulled out the handgun and showed it to them. Deputies asked if he felt threatened, leading him to reply that there were "a lot of people at the address" and that was why he had the firearm with him.
Deputies found the handgun in question — a silver-colored Ruger 9mm pistol with a black handle grip — inside the house and confiscated it as evidence. Worley was subsequently arrested and transported to DeSoto County Jail.
Worley is currently released on $15,000 total bond; his next court appearance is scheduled for Aug. 1.
