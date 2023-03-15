ARCADIA — DeSoto County deputies arrested a 70-year-old man on Tuesday on multiple charges of possessing obscene material involving a minor.
In the arrest report, the suspect allegedly told deputies that he specifically looked for images of underaged girls and thought it was legal as long as he did not send it to others.
Edward William Lukach, an Arcadia resident, has been charged with 12 counts of possession of obscene material involving a minor.
Lukach was originally arrested on just one count of that charge last August; at the time, he was released from DeSoto County Jail on $10,000 bond.
He was arrested again earlier this week, with 11 additional charges, this time with no bond.
Investigation into Lukach began when a detective sergeant with the DeSoto County Sheriff's Office received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC).
According to the arrest report, an internet service provider had flagged an image as child pornography and forwarded it to NCMEC. The image was, in turn, referred to law enforcement and was determined to have been uploaded from an IP address placed on SW Barbara Drive.
Investigators also determined that the address was Lukach's residence and that he had previously been accused by neighbors of publicly exposing himself in 2017. However, no formal investigation was made at the time.
Deputies visited Lukach's residence shortly afterward with a warrant.
According to the arrest report, Lukach was cooperative and friendly with deputies when they arrived and agreed to speak with them after a Miranda warning.
He allegedly said that he began looking at pornography in general after he went through a divorce several years ago — specifically looking for "petite young women."
When images of girls under the age of 18 began appearing in his searches, Lukach allegedly said it sparked his interest.
He further said, according to deputies, that he did not realize it was illegal to seek out such material online as long as he did not share it with others.
Despite his alleged admissions in the report, Lukach also told deputies that he did not have inappropriate contact with minors and that he only sought out "petite, younger adult women" on internet dating sites.
Lukach also allegedly allowed police to access his computer voluntarily, even providing his password information, before he was taken into custody and processed in August.
Lukach was released on bail bond in August, but arrested again on additional charges on March 10.
According to a separate arrest report, a neighbor reported that Lukach had attempted to speak with her daughter without permission.
The neighbor also detailed a previous incident where he allegedly took pictures of neighborhood kids without permission.
Deputies noted in their report that Lukach, at the time of his initial arrest, had no criminal history; in fact, his only interaction with the criminal justice system had been as a complaining victim in a domestic violence case.
Lukach is due to appear in DeSoto County Court on April 24.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.