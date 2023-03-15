Edward William Lukach

Edward William Lukach

ARCADIA — DeSoto County deputies arrested a 70-year-old man on Tuesday on multiple charges of possessing obscene material involving a minor.

In the arrest report, the suspect allegedly told deputies that he specifically looked for images of underaged girls and thought it was legal as long as he did not send it to others.


