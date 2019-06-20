The State Attorney’s Office will not file criminal charges against Charlotte County Sheriff’s Deputy Austin Oskey, who fatally shot a gun-wielding man in November 2018.
“The actions of the officer involved in this incident were a legally justifiable use of deadly force, in the defense of himself or others,” State Attorney Amira Fox wrote to Charlotte County Sheriff Bill Prummell.
Deadly force was used against George Smith, 72, after he threatened to shoot police if they didn’t shoot him. The incident occurred about 5:20 a.m. Nov. 5 outside the McDonald’s near Charlotte Harbor. Smith had lived with his wife in a DeSoto County RV park. Neither the park nor the wife had been named.
“Detectives with our Major Crimes Unit were unable to determine what Smith’s reasons were for his actions that morning,” CCSO spokesperson Katie Heck said.
“Smith’s behavior was erratic and unpredictable,” Assistant State Attorney Anthony Kunasek stated in the memo he provided to Fox. “It is clear he presented a significant danger to the law enforcement officers carrying out their duties, putting them in reasonable fear of imminent death or great bodily harm. Deputy Oskey ... was justified in the use of deadly force to stop the potential threat.”
The toxicology screen detected opiates and Tramadol, according to the memo. No video camera footage of the shooting exists. Oskey conducted a videotaped walk-through of the shooting Nov. 9. Oskey, along with a deputy who fired a less lethal weapon at Smith, had crisis intervention training certification at the time.
“We are steadily getting all of our deputies through crisis intervention training,” Heck said.
Just around 10 minutes before the incident, several 911 calls were placed regarding Smith driving the wrong way on the southbound U.S. Highway 41 bridge. A woman followed Smith as he pulled into the McDonald’s, and started to talk to Smith.
Smith told her “he wanted to go to the police station because he wanted them to shoot him or he was going to shoot them,” the memo stated.
Smith also told the woman he had already killed three people, which turned out to not be true.
As the woman called 911, the recording has Smith saying “I want them (police) to shoot me,” the memo states. “Smith told (the woman) that he wanted to be dead and to tell the police ‘if they don’t take me out, I will them.’”
She also noticed a gun in Smith’s car, which he told her was a AK-47. It turned out to be a .22 caliber rifle.
Oskey was the first responding law enforcement officer to arrive. Smith began to get out of his vehicle with his gun. Oskey proceeded to take out his gun and commanded Smith to put his hands up, and later to drop his gun.
Smith didn’t comply and yelled to Oskey to “not come any closer or he was going to shoot and he hoped the deputy had thick body armor because he was going to need it,” the memo stated.
Other deputies arrived, and bean-bag rounds were used, with no effect. Smith lifted the barrel of the rifle toward deputies, taking aim. Oskey fired his firearm until he saw Smith fall to the ground, then ran to Smith and kicked the rifle away from Smith’s reach. Deputies then provided medical treatment.
