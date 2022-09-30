Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis talks about the impacts of Hurricane Ian on Friday, Sept. 30.
Project DYNAMO crews survey the island during their rescue operations of residents, in the wake of Hurricane Ian, Friday, Sept. 30, 2022, on Sanibel Island, Fla. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis sees progress being made with widespread power outages from Hurricane Ian and warned Friday that storm-related looters could get shot.
DeSantis said that interlopers and trespassers on private property could get shot by the gun-toting property owners given Florida’s self-defense and stand-your-ground laws.
“I can tell you in the state of Florida you never know what may be luring behind someone’s home. I wouldn’t want to chance that if I were you given we are a Second Amendment state,” DeSantis said.
Areas hit hard by Hurricane Ian — such as Lee, Collier and Charlotte counties — have various curfews in place to protect homes and businesses and to curtail access to flooded and hazardous areas.
DeSantis, who has deployed 7,000 National Guard troops in response to Hurricane Ian, said he was ready to help with state resources to help secure impacted areas.
"We want to make sure we are maintaining law and order," DeSantis said during a media briefing in St. Augustine.
The state confirmed 21 deaths related to Ian Friday morning with additional fatalities and potential fatalities reported later in the day.
DeSantis said more deaths are expected to be confirmed with some older coastal homes washed into the see and others submerged in hurricane flood waters.
“They got washed into the sea,” DeSantis said of homes victimized by Ian’s mammoth storm surge.
The governor said there are more post-storm dangers including downed electrical lines, flood waters and hazards in standing water.
DeSantis said progress is being made on power outages though some areas, such as Lee County, saw significant damage and will require wholesale system repairs and replacements.
“That will be fixed. It’s just not something that gets fixed in 24 or 48 hours,” the governor said.
As of Friday evening, there were more than 1.57 million Florida utility customers without power. That is down from more than 2.6 million on Thursday, according to PowerOutage.us.
DeSantis said there are continued major outages in southwestern Florida, Orlando and more northeastern parts of the state hit by Ian before it headed for another damaging landfall in South Carolina.
Southwestern parts of the state are also suffering from telecommunications disruptions with cellphone towers and other infrastructure destroyed by the Category 4 hurricane.
The governor was impressed by the progress made in restoring power to impacted areas which stretch from north of Tampa to southern and eastern parts of the state.
“They are really adding more customers online every hour,” said DeSantis. “100,000 every hour."
Significant power outage progress has been made by Duke Energy in Pinellas County and Tampa Electric Co. (TECO) in Hillsborough County. Those Tampa Bay localities avoided the brunt of Ian’s wrath.
