ARCADIA — Gov. Ron DeSantis took an airboat tour in Arcadia late Sunday afternoon to inspect areas of flooding around the Peace River.
“We had a chance to go and inspect really significant flooding that we still see here,” DeSantis said in a press conference following the tour.
The conference was held in front of the flooded State Road 70 along the Peace River, separating east and west regions of DeSoto County. Many residents in the west region are not only dealing with flooding but a lack of resources due to the shutdown of S.R. 70.
"I saw homes that had water almost up to the rooftop, and buildings, too,” he said. "RVs that were almost totally submerged. This is a big deal."
DeSantis added that he thought local authorities, along with the U.S. National Guard, have done a good job to help residents, many of whom are cut off from local resources due to the S.R. 70 flooding.
"We have not only PODs here, points of distribution, for food and water and other types of essentials like toiletries,” DeSantis said. "They also have PODs they can take that are mobile and set up because some of the roads are still flooded so people don’t have the same connectivity.”
DeSoto County Emergency Management representatives posted on social media Sunday that the department has strike teams from across the nation helping with recovery, including a Hernando County Drone Team.
The Drone Team provided flood, bridge and neighborhood aerial assessments and 2-D mapping of hard-hit areas and also helping with all air operation coordination for drones, helicopters and fixed-wing aircraft.
DeSantis said the flooding in DeSoto, as well as other areas like North Port in Sarasota County, has been "really, really significant."
"It's far more than what you saw the day after in Lee and Charlotte counties," he said. "I know a lot of that media attention is on those destructive scenes on the coast and rightfully so … it was a really significant impact. But you have (flooding) all throughout this part of Florida into Central Florida."
"You’ve had a lot of standing water (in DeSoto)," he added. "They think it’s crested here and it was higher yesterday, so hopefully we continue to see that going down, because it’s not just that it’s interrupted peoples homes, which it has, it’s interrupting transport and commerce because some of these roads still aren’t passable."
As of 2:30 p.m. Monday, the National Weather Service reported the flood level along the Peace River at 21.27 feet, down from 23.55 feet Saturday.
The flood level is projected to continue to drop throughout the week to somewhere around 17 feet on Saturday.
The flood stage level is at 11 feet.
Regarding power, DeSantis said there has been continuous progress in all the impacted areas.
As of Monday afternoon, DCEM reported that Florida Power & Light had around 11,360 utility customers restored in the county with another 6,240 left without power.
"Obviously, being without power for a little bit of time is still an inconvenience," DeSantis said Sunday. "Being without power for longer than that is a real drag and we understand that. I’m just glad there are a lot of resources working to get that done as quickly as possible."
For fuel, DeSantis said there is fuel available, but the lack of power in DeSoto might be part of the problem for gas stations.
"We’ve got massive fuel in Southwest Florida … ports are open. Not all the facilities have power or generators so the gas pumps aren’t going to work," he said. "We actually have a generator or two coming down to this county so that if some of the gas stations don’t have power by then, they can use the generator to get that fuel pumping more because there has been an issue with fuel in this area."
"I think it’s more tied to the power than the actual fuel supply," he added, "but nevertheless, we stand ready to help with both of those because we understand how important it is to get that fuel moving forward."
DeSoto County Commissioner Elton Langford appreciated DeSantis coming to the county reassure residents.
"They’ve been outstanding," Langford said. "It’s nice to have him here to reassure that the state is doing everything they can do to help us and they have."
He added that having the U.S. National Guard on hand, as well as law enforcement from other regions such as the Florida Panhandle have also been a big help.
"Our Emergency Operations Center is running like a well-oiled machine," Langford said. "I want everybody to remember to be patient and do what we do best and that's help one another out.
"If you go in to get gas, check with your neighbors … help them out. Help one another, and we’ll get through this thing. It’s going to be a process, but we will get through it. We always do. Just help one another. That’s all we can do right now."
Information about the flooding and other disaster relief efforts can be found by calling the DeSoto County Information Hotline at 863-993-4831. The hotline is a 24-hour operation.
County staff is also updating DesotoBOCC.com and our DeSoto County Emergency Management Facebook page with new information as it becomes available.
"We’re all in it and all want everyone to do well," DeSantis said.
