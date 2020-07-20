As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, more prison facilities are beginning to see outbreaks of both inmate populations and staff contracting the virus.
In Southwest Florida, DeSoto Annex now has 122 inmates who have tested positive for the virus, as well as four staff members, according to the latest numbers from the Department of Corrections.
The facility can house up to 1,453 male prisoners, which means about 8% of the population has contracted the virus so far.
The Department of Corrections states on its website there have been 1,135 negative tests for inmates and 533 tests are still pending, as of Monday. Those numbers would indicate some inmates have been tested multiple times.
There are currently 389 inmates in medical quarantine, which means they have been separated because they may have had close contact with a person who tested positive or exhibited symptoms of an infectious illness. Inmates in medical quarantine are monitored by health services staff and receive temperature checks twice a day for signs of fever. If an inmate begins experiencing symptoms indicative of COVID-19, they are placed in medical isolation.
As of Monday, there were three inmates in medical isolation, the Department of Corrections reported.
The department stated it could not answer whether any of the cases have required hospitalization, citing a public record exemption.
“Additionally, as the health care provider for inmates, FDC cannot release information that could lead to the identity of the inmate or disclose the inmate’s protected health information,” the department said in an email.
The numbers at DeSoto Annex place the facility near the middle in terms of COVID-19 cases in facilities.
Charlotte Correctional Institution is still one of 23 prisons with zero positive inmate tests, though six staff members have tested positive. Five inmates tested negative for the virus and two tests were still pending for the facility Monday.
At the high end, Columbia Correctional Institution is the Florida prison with the most positive tests, at 455 inmates and 31 staff.
In total, the Department of Corrections has had 3,687 inmates test positive for the virus across the state and 1,077 staff members. Twenty-nine inmates have died at nine facilities.
According to its website, the department quarantines new intakes for 14 days and inmates are socially distanced as much as possible within their housing units. Visitation at all Florida prisons has been suspended through Aug. 17.
Local jails seem to have avoided spreading the virus among inmates. The Charlotte County Jail has not had any inmates test positive, though five staff members have contracted the virus.
“The plans that were put into place since early March have protected our inmates and staff,” said CCSO Spokesperson Claudette Bennett. “There have been a total of five positive cases of staff members within the jail. None of the staff members who were positive contracted the virus at work and once they believed they may have been exposed, they are unable to report for duty.”
At the DeSoto County Jail, Col. James Vitali said Monday no detainees are presently displaying symptoms. The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office did not provide a response Monday.
