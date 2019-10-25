ARCADIA — It's been Marjorie Harrison's dream to open the doors of New Beginning Missionary Baptist Church since she and her late husband, Rev. Robert A. Harrison, Sr., purchased the building at 4957 S.W. U.S. 17 in the Nocatee area of DeSoto County.
"When we purchased the building (around 2015, 2016), he was going to be senior pastor," Harrison told the Sun, "but his health began to fail and he passed in February 2018. He told me this is what we wanted to do (and) to see it through, (regardless)."
That dream became more of a reality at the DeSoto County Commission meeting Tuesday when commissioners approved a special exception that would allow Harrison and the church to operate as a place of worship within a commercial general zoning district.
"I'm just so happy and hope we can get in here and get the church going," Harrison said.
With their approval, the commissioners' biggest concern was parking availability.
"Do you feel that you are adequately (equipped to) have enough parking for a place of worship … even if you have special events," said Commissioner Terry Hill.
Harrison said she believed there was enough space for safe and adequate parking.
Rev. Sharon Goodman, who is working with Harrison on the project, thought there was plenty of space for parking, even during special events.
"A place of worship would be very welcomed in that area," Goodman said, "and certainly that in the event there is a special event that would call for more parking, we would be able to work it out with our neighbors."
The county planning commission found that the place of worship will not intrude on the surrounding areas, according to the county's agenda documents. The county's development department agreed.
The special exception will be reviewed annually to evaluate traffic and parking compliance.
There is still more paperwork to be done with the county before the doors can open, but many renovations have already been completed inside the building.
"We took down the middle wall and brought in the pews and chairs. Other things like the pulpit and the organ were donated," Harrison told the Sun.
Harrison will have to file another application if she and the church want to pursue tax exemption.
"They would have to file for a full exempt by the first of the year and have it approved," said Commissioner Elton Langford at the Oct. 22 meeting.
The building itself has its own share of history, including operations as a pawn shop, a store and to some, Hanson Video (a local video rental store) back in the 1980s and early '90s.
"In 1987, you could rent a video machine and a video and plug it up to a big old giant TV and actually watch movies at home," Langford said. "And you better rewind your tape or you got charged extra. That building's been there a long time."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.