ARCADIA — DeSoto County’s future with phosphate mining company Mosaic weighed heavy on the public’s mind at a recent candidate forum.
The Peace River Democratic Progressive Caucus held the first of two public “meet and greet” sessions with local candidates.
The first session included candidates for both Arcadia Council and DeSoto County Commission.
The second session is planned for July 11, at the Arc facility, 4173 N. Highway 17, Arcadia, and will involve DeSoto County School Board and Arcadia marshal candidates.
“I love the enthusiasm for both the County Commission and the City Council,” caucus representative Pat Schudel said. “I think one of the things that was a common thread (between all voters) was we need unity and need to pull together to improve our county and city.”
Mosaic was not part of the agenda. The meeting included a handful of candidates in the running for both Arcadia council and DeSoto commission.
“’Yes’ or ‘No’ on the day you vote on mining (from Mosaic)? You’ll make a commitment, ‘Yes’ or ‘No,’ against mining?” asked one resident to all candidates with encouragement from the handful of residents in attendance.
Since 2019, the county has hosted a series of workshops with Mosaic. The company hopes to rezone acres of land for phosphate mining in the county in 2023.
In 2018, county commissioners denied the company’s initial rezoning request.
A lawsuit from the fertilizer company followed. A settlement was reached resulting in the workshops.
Mosaic owns around 23,000 acres of DeSoto County farmland. The company wants 14,000 of those acres rezoned to allow mining.
The company’s opponents say mining practices are harmful to Florida habitats, wildlife and waterways, specifically the Peace River and its adjoining streams and estuaries.
“We are happy to sit down with anybody running for public office to discuss what future operations look like, as there are many misconceptions,” Mosaic spokesperson Heather Nedley told The Daily Sun. “They (candidates) should get the facts about an industry that provides significant economic impact to the region.”
Nedley said the company doesn’t anticipate having local hearing in DeSoto County anytime soon.
“We look forward to continuing to have constructive conversations with the community about our business, future jobs and the critical role we play in domestic food security,” she said.
COUNTY COMMISSION
District 1
Republicans Jerod Gross, who did not attend, and Michael Allbritton, and Democrat Kandis Drymon are all vying for the District 1 seat, currently held by Gross.
Allbritton said he’s not in support of phosphate mining.
“They’re coming to the table to talk (and) I’m not for it,” he said. “As a farmer, you want to put the land back as you used it. Hopefully, we can all stick together and make a decision. When you vote on whatever topic it is, hopefully it’s the right decision for the county and not for one side of the street.”
Drymon added phosphate mining is threatening county residents’ way of life.
“The impact with potential health issues that it has, if we allow it in our community and district, our county will never be the same,” she said. “I will make sure that our residents, their properties and our community as a whole comes first.”
District 5
Current District 5 Commissioner Ashley Coone is not seeking re-election. Republican newcomers Greg Albritton and Steven Hickox are both seeking her seat.
Albritton said he was against Mosaic and any company that would harm the environment.
“If a business comes to a table and we talk, I want it to be a business that does in-house (employment) and doesn’t outsource everything out of the county,” he said. “They pay taxes in town and doesn’t take chances in harming the environment or our water system.”
Hickox said it sounds like all the candidates agree on Mosaic.
“I think we’re pretty much on the same page and want to protect our town and community,” he said. “I’ve been on a lot of the farms and reclaimed land (part of the mining process) is not the same as what God put on this Earth. Mosaic is out to make a dollar and sell their project.”
ARCADIA COUNCIL
Current City Council members Keith Keene and Lorenzo Dixon did not attend the meeting. Council races are nonpartisan.
City Council member Judy Wertz-Strickland did attend, along with newcomers Amber Collins, Michelle-Ann Miller and Daniel Savage III.
The City Council is not responsible for voting on Mosaic. However, the candidates did offer some opinions.
“We only have one land, one water,” Collins said. “If we do not protect it and take care of what we’ve been given, what are we going to have left?”
Miller thought the city should work with the county more regarding Mosaic.
“The city should be working with the county and the county with the city because we pay city and county taxes, so it’s very important for our community that we stick together as a whole,” she said. “It’s hand in hand. We all need to stand behind each other and back each other.”
Savage said he would want to work with commissioners, as well.
“As a resident I am strictly opposed to it (phosphate mining),” he said. “Everything I’ve seen in other communities where phosphate mining has occurred ... It’s not that good.”
Wertz-Strickland said she hopes commissioners will protect the county and city.
“I hope and pray that we have county commissioners that will do everything that is humanly possible to make sure that, if this vote comes around, that the county and city are protected.”
