DeSoto Arts Center event is Feb. 6, member show, public welcomed

COURTESY OF CASEY WILLIAMS

The DeSoto Arts Center on Thursday (Feb. 6) holds its annual Judged Member Art Show. The event begins with a wine-and-cheese reception. It runs 6-8 p.m. at the DeSoto Arts Center, Martin Art Gallery, 207 E. Magnolia, in Arcadia.

"This is the 13th year we have put on the DAC Member Art Show. This year it will feature two-dimensional and three-dimensional juried artwork submitted by our members. There is no restriction on subject matter," said Mac Martin, president of the DeSoto Arts Center. "It promises to be a fun gathering for local art-lovers."

Those interested in joining or just learning more about the the DeSoto Arts Center, visit www.desotoartscenter.org.

