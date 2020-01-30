DeSoto Arts Center event is Feb. 6, member show, public welcomed

The DeSoto Arts Center on Thursday (Feb. 6) holds its annual Judged Member Art Show. The event begins with a wine-and-cheese reception. It runs 6-8 p.m. at the DeSoto Arts Center, Martin Art Gallery, 207 E. Magnolia, in Arcadia.
"This is the 13th year we have put on the DAC Member Art Show. This year it will feature two-dimensional and three-dimensional juried artwork submitted by our members. There is no restriction on subject matter," said Mac Martin, president of the DeSoto Arts Center. "It promises to be a fun gathering for local art-lovers."
Those interested in joining or just learning more about the the DeSoto Arts Center, visit www.desotoartscenter.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.