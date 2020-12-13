Public health and small business assistance account for the largest share of an initial allocation of federal CARES money to DeSoto County that will ultimately total $6.6 million. The allocation is from pandemic-relief money Congress approved in late March.
CARES, the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act, is a one-time helping hand for localities and businesses faced with unexpected expenses and residents left without jobs and means to cover rent, food and transportation costs.
Businesses can get between $10,000 to $15,000 to cover revenue lost to COVID-19-related shutdowns and cutbacks, according to Tara Poulton, DeSoto County economic development and tourism director.
“We are requiring a significant amount of information” from businesses seeking the help, she said, and noted required information includes financial accounting showing loses starting on March 1. The county has a Dec. 31 deadline for applying for the help but the date could be extended, Poulton said. “We launched the program on Aug. 3.”
CARES also covers unanticipated expenses such as personal protection equipment and testing for workers, building modifications to increase coronavirus safety and equipment such as laptop computers for employees to work from home.
“We are no longer accepting applications,” Poulton said of the telecommuting equipment purchasing and building modification costs.
The county is also distributing CARES funds of up to $10,000 to community-assistance organizations such as pantries.
For residents, the Florida Housing Corp. is distributing CARE funds for housing help through the State Housing Initiative Protection Program, or SHIP. DeSoto County commissioners allocated $240,768 of the money to help hard-hit residents with rent, mortgage, security deposits, foreclosure and eviction prevention as well as fees to regain housing.
Recognizing that a financial hardship can extend beyond the actual time in which income was lost, commissioners agreed to let residents get the rent/mortgage help for up to two months after income is restored, county officials say. “We recognize that so many people are struggling,” Poulton said.
Here is a breakdown of the allocations from the first $1.6 million in CARES Act money:
- Administrative expenses, $73,209;
- Budgeted personnel diverted, $16,938;
- Economic support, $63,146;
- Food programs, $9,967;
- Housing support, $41,684;
- Telework for public employees, $36,275;
- Payroll for public health and safety, $1.13 million;
- Personal protection equipment, $86,395;
- Public health expenses, $32,213;
- Small business assistance, $100,000;
- Unrelated items, $59,678.
The CARES money is likely to be a one-time help source unless Congress changes its reluctance to renew it in a new economic stimulus package and include help for state and local governments.
Will it be enough to cover revenue loses and unexpected expenses from COVID-19?
“We believe it will be,” Poulton said.
