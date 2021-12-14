DeSoto Cares 'Tiny Town' taking shape in Arcadia

ARCADIA — After years of faith, planning and fundraising, DeSoto Cares Homeless Services’ “Tiny Town” project is taking shape in Arcadia.
“It’s taken a long time,” said Mike Provau, founder of DeSoto Cares, a community volunteer program addressing basic needs of on-the-street homeless people in Arcadia.
On Dec. 3, Provau’s organization, along with the DeSoto County Chamber of Commerce and other community groups, held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the Village of Tiny Town, breaking ground on the development for the first time along West Magnolia Street near South Lee Avenue.
“Three years ago is when we actually started working on this and there are times that you get pretty down, but it’s a relief (to get here),” Provau told The Daily Sun. “I couldn’t be more pleased with the support that we had from our local people, but it’s a slow process.”
The nonprofit DeSoto Cares began around 2014 after a few members of the St. Edmund the Martyr Episcopal Church in Arcadia noticed some people living on the street and took interest in them.
“They would take them water and food and things of that nature,” Provau said. “They recognized that there was a problem in Arcadia that no one was really working on to help solve.”
A meeting was called and about 60 people showed up, wanting to help.
DeSoto Cares started with around four volunteers, Provau said, but it kept growing and a few years later they began pursuing the Village of Tiny Town.
The nonprofit currently averages around 100 homeless people a year in its program, but that number fluctuates, Provau said.
Going forward, a timeline for physical development of Tiny Town is still in the works.
When completed, the project will serve as a community of 36 tiny houses, providing temporary homes for the homeless hoping to change their lives.
“We can’t help everybody,” Provau said. “And there are some people out there on the streets right now that are not going to change their lifestyle. But those that want to change their life or get in a position to do better, we try to recognize who they are and they will be part of the program.”
THE PROGRAM
Provau said the Tiny Town project is a program. Tiny Town residents will have case managers, will have to find work and will have a maximum of two years to adjust to “get themselves out on their own.”
He also said the group is in talks with the Arcadia Housing Authority — a public housing agency in Arcadia — to not only help maintain the houses in the future, but to also work with those people in the Tiny Town program and after.
“There’s possibly a partnership with the Housing Authority where they could transition from Tiny Town to their program,” Provau said. “This is not a permanent situation for them to live in. They have two years max to get their stuff together in order to make a move.”
THE HOUSES
Each house measures about 250 square feet and includes a bedroom, bathroom and kitchen, according to Provau.
“Some people call them a shed, but it’s been built to all the standards of a small house,” he said.
The idea for Tiny Town evolved from the trend of tiny homes on wheels that became popular around the country in recent years.
“That was about three to four years ago and was really a hot item,” he said. “There was a lot of interest in tiny homes at the time.”
Tiny Town’s homes will not be on wheels, but permanently fixed on the lot.
“They will have most of the basic same things in them that any other regular home has,” he said.
THE LAND
The community is a planned development on a now mostly vacant lot along West Magnolia Street (State Road 70) between South Manatee Avenue and South Lee Avenue.
The 6.5-acre lot served as a homeless camp for years, overgrown with vines, trees and other brush, and mostly shielded from surrounding neighborhoods.
The camp was well known by the police. It was often visited by authorities due to fires and clashes among those who stayed there.
One of those fires, around 2017, vacated the camp altogether.
In 2018, DeSoto Cares members, teamed with volunteers from local churches and other nonprofits, went in with machetes and other tools to clear the camp of remaining debris, tents and other temporary shelters.
Since then, regular landscaping has mostly kept the property clear of new squatters.
When the houses are complete, Provau said they plan on having a great deal of lights throughout the village, as well as 24-hour security.
“We hope to have enough lights (and) someone on site 24 hours a day — we feel like that’s necessary — and a lot of lights,” he said.
Provau commended the many volunteers involved in the project, but DeSoto Cares could always use more.
Those interested in becoming involved, visit its website at DesotoCaresHomeless.com.
