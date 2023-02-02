Broadband for rural Florida

Rural portions of DeSoto County along with parts of Charlotte County and Punta Gorda are receiving a state grant from federal funding through an effort to help underserved communities with internet.

ARCADIA - Rural portions of DeSoto County along with parts of Charlotte County and Punta Gorda are receiving a grant through an effort to help underserved communities with internet.

Gov. Ron DeSantis made the announcement Thursday in Milton, Fla., near Tallahassee.


0
0
0
0
0

Load comments