ARCADIA - Rural portions of DeSoto County along with parts of Charlotte County and Punta Gorda are receiving a grant through an effort to help underserved communities with internet.
Gov. Ron DeSantis made the announcement Thursday in Milton, Fla., near Tallahassee.
“Broadband internet access creates jobs and enhances educational opportunities for Floridians," DeSantis stated in an afternoon news release. "I look forward to continued investments through this program to ensure Florida families have access to important resources no matter where they live.”
More than $144 million will go to 58 projects, the news release stated.
Among the projects are $1.65 million going to the town of Nocatee and unincorporated Brownsville in DeSoto County.
"(The grant will) provide FTTH services to 1,313 unserved and underserved residential customers in DeSoto County with 50 MBPS download and 10 MBPS upload speeds," the news release stated.
Along with that, Punta Gorda and Port Charlotte will receive grants for nearly $2.4 million "to provide FTTH services to 1,469 unserved or underserved residential customers and 195 businesses in Charlotte County with 1GBPS or higher symmetrical download and upload speeds."
“Broadband internet service is essential for workforce development, education and health care,” Department of Economic Opportunity Deputy Secretary Ben Melnick said in the news release. “There is no doubt that the projects awarded today will shape the future of broadband in Florida, and we look forward to supporting the governor’s vision for a connected economy.”
The program is administered by the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity.
"(The Broadband Opportunity Program) was created and is governed by section 288.9962, F.S.; and the Florida Legislature appropriated $400 million in federally funded State and Local Fiscal Recovery funds to increase access to reliable, affordable and high-speed internet service within the state," according to its website.
