ARCADIA — After multiple closures since March due to coronavirus, DeSoto County Clerk of Court Nadia Daughtrey recently turned to the county for help in paying her furloughed employees’ health insurance.
Now, with a little bit of good news, the DeSoto Clerk’s office reopens today at the DeSoto County Court House, 115 East Oak St. in Arcadia.
“We didn’t have court for half of March, all of April and all of May,” Daughtrey told the County Commissioners at a July 14 meeting. “We were able to have court in June, which caught us up a little bit but we are doing what we can.”
At a July 28 meeting, County Commissioners approved a total of $64,000 for the clerk’s office with $30,000 going to the recording portion of the office — processing tax deeds, passports, marriage licenses, etc. — and $34,000 to help fund employee health insurance for the months of July, August and September, County Spokesperson Tara Poulton told the Sun.
“To say this has been devastating to my office is an understatement,” Daughtrey said at the July 14 meeting. “I remained open by phone, email and fax (during the shutdowns). We masked up and met people at the door to receive recording and provide other services. Despite our efforts, this has resulted in devastating impacts on our revenue and that is how our operating costs are funded.
“A small percentage of every traffic citation, court fine, civil case filing and alike are what allows us to keep the doors open to serve the public and the judiciary.”
Due to a statewide revenue shortage of $60 million, Daughtrey said her operating budget was slashed by 13.35% in the fourth quarter of the fiscal year, which amounts to over $101,000.
“This was not a cut that was spread throughout the entire year but rather jammed into the last quarter,” Daughtrey said.
Daughtrey could not be reached for comment on last week’s funding approval from the county.
The clerk’s office is a separate entity from the county − a fact that made Daughtrey’s request “unprecedented.”
“While I realize it is not the responsibility of this county to fund us,” Daughtrey said, “I would be doing a disservice to my office, to my employees, to the residents of DeSoto if I did not go before this board and request some type of financial assistance. I know that this is an unprecedented move, but as I said earlier, we are currently in unprecedented times.”
The clerk’s office is regulated by the Florida courts system.
When asked if her office could get financial assistance from the state, Daughtrey said that Gov. Ron DeSantis’ office has been involved with every budget call and that “the governor is well aware of our situation and we’ve received word that he wants to help us, he just doesn’t know how.”
The DeSoto County Clerk’s Office is not alone when it comes to trouble due to coronavirus setbacks.
“Polk, Highlands and Columbia Counties have laid off employees and they have also furloughed employees,” Daughtrey said. “I have managed to save all of my employees by doing that (furloughing). I need every single one of them. It takes years to train them, and I just can’t have anybody working in the office.”
It could not be determined how many employees were furloughed at the DeSoto office.
“Some clerks offices aren’t housed in the judicial center,” Daughtrey said. “We are, so our case is a little different (than other counties).”
In Charlotte County, Clerk of Court Roger Eaton told the Sun they have managed to keep their employees and their office open throughout the pandemic with employees working remotely and processing through online operations.
In an email to the Sun, Sarasota County Clerk of Court Karen Rushing said they haven’t had to close the clerk’s office but rather “that policy decisions that effect revenue collection has made it extremely difficult to maintain the necessary people needed to keep work current.”
