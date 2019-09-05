DeSoto Co. Historical Society's auction, luncheon served

By CAROL MAHLER
DeSoto Co. Historical Society
The DeSoto County Historical Society hosts an auction on Sept. 12 at the Family Service Center Annex (old West Elementary School cafeteria), N. Orange Avenue and Effie Street.
The Society usually holds its annual auction to raise funds for a scholarship awarded to a DeSoto County High School graduating senior. However, this year will be different. “The Society had no qualified applicants for the scholarship in 2019, so we have those funds for 2020,” Banas said. “So this year’s auction will be dedicated to making up the deficit we suffered when our annual Pioneer Day was rained out last March.”
The event is open to the public. An 11:30 a.m. lunch is available for $7. Society president Norma Banas at noon conducts a brief business meeting before vice-president Vernon Keen orchestrates the fundraising event as “Auctioneer Extraordinaire.”
The Society thanks the following businesses and individuals for their generous donations: Martin’s Country Market, 1999 SE U.S. Highway 70; Western Auto/Radio Shack, 707 N. Brevard Ave.; The Yellow Deli, 22 N. Polk Ave., for donating gift baskets; Mary Margaret’s Tea and Biscuit, 10 S. Polk Ave.; MyShelly’s Kitchen, 15 W. Oak St.; and Smith’s Ranch and Garden, 117 W. Magnolia St. for gift certificates; Sandhill Native Growers, 5980 CR-760, for trees and plants; Cindy Ely for an antique cake saver; Cindy Kinard for handcrafted wood objects, Society members Karen Smoke for a handmade quilt and Dorothy Westberry for beautiful silk flower arrangements.
Other items include antique tools, cookie press, Currier and Ives book, decorative ceramics and plates, glass dome mantel clock, hand-painted glass bowl, host/hostess basket, Japanese teapot, Precious Moments collectible figurine, and more.
The Society will also offer a gift basket featuring the Society’s books—Cracker Cures and Recollections—as well as reproductions of historic postcards—plus a Society cap and T-shirt featuring legendary Acrefoot Johnson as drawn by Luke Wilson. These items will also be available for purchase individually.
Auction and sale proceeds benefit the Society’s efforts to preserve and promote the history of DeSoto County. 863-266-5774, historicdesoto.org
