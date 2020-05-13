ARCADIA — DeSoto County commissioners unanimously backed the concept of a more informal setting for future workshops involving phosphate mining company Mosaic.
The county-lead workshops, currently on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic, are part of a 2019 dispute settlement between DeSoto and The Mosaic Company.
At Tuesday's County Commission meeting, County Attorney Donald Conn presented the idea of amending the settlement in an effort to remove the "expert testimony" requirement, which he said was requested by Mosaic as part of the agreement.
The potential amendment is only in the discussion stage, according to Conn, so details are vague as to how much of an effect it would have going forward.
Mosaic public affairs manager Heather Nedley said the company is open to discussing modifications to the workshop process, "so long as the intent of the provision is maintained."
"The entire point of these workshops is to help educate commissioners on the facts around phosphate mining and ensuring those presenting information are qualified to do so is critical to achieving that goal," Nedley told the Sun.
Currently, experts must apply ahead of the scheduled workshop. Those applications are then reviewed by Conn and the commissioners.
"What I have in mind is that with each workshop, the board would invite presenters to come before the board and make a presentation," Conn said at the meeting. "There may be instances where certain individuals have some in-depth information (such as members) of universities or scientific communities."
"I have felt since the beginning that (the expert testimony) is really out of place when it relates to workshops," Conn said. "A workshop is not a quasi-judicial hearing (where that would be appropriate), it's a more informal discussion of learning, educating and asking questions."
Conn said there would still be an opportunity for the public to speak at the workshops.
"Anyone who wants to speak and come forward can tell the board that they feel they are an expert and share their expertise," Conn told the Sun, "but the board wouldn’t formally agree or disagree.
"They could speak and they would be able to present whatever it is that is relevant to the board. The idea would be to keep it more informal as an educational information sharing, which is what a workshop should be."
