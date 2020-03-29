ARCADIA — DeSoto County families in need are getting a little help thanks to the DeSoto Community Foundation during the coronavirus pandemic.
Through their community crisis fund, DCF is distributing $5,000 to Catholic Charities and DeSoto County Social Services. The fund was set up through contributions from The Mosaic Company.
“We recognize families in our community will have challenging times in the coming weeks and months," DCF Chairperson Mary Kay Burns said in a March 27 press release. "Our investment in these organizations will provide additional funds to support locals through this time of uncertainty.”
DeSoto Social Services aims to improve the quality of life for people in need by providing their comprehensive services countywide, according to the release.
Catholic Charities also offers a variety of programs that provide local families with assistance to help them find their potential for success and to become more self-sufficient.
DCF representatives are encouraging community members and businesses to also contribute to the DCF crisis fund. With that support, DCF can help to alleviate some of the burden of this pandemic for county residents.
If you're looking to donate
Contact the DeSoto County Chamber of Commerce at 863-494-4033 or chamber@desotochamberfl.com for more information.
DeSoto Community Foundation was formed as a 501(c)(3) for charitable, scientific, literary or education purposes within the purpose of finding ways to enhance quality of life in DeSoto County.
