ARCADIA — Nothing shows a community's love for their hometown more than a bunch of people shouting "We love Arcadia" in the middle of the street on a Thursday afternoon.
The community-wide sentiment was part of the town's application to be a part of a new HGTV renovation show called "Home Town Takeover" hosted by Ben and Erin Napier, hosts of the HGTV show "Home Town."
The video shoot was held around 2 p.m. in downtown Arcadia near the "Tree of Knowledge" next to Oak Park Inn, at 2 West Oak St.
Marketing Alliance, a company contracted by DeSoto County for marketing projects, recorded the video. Company President John Abbate had the crowd shout "We love Arcadia" in five takes as part of the application video.
The next step is to piece it all together with other promotional materials and send it off to HGTV. Local representatives were thrilled by the turnout.
"For the community to come together like this and share their enthusiasm for their town is just incredible," said DeSoto County Administrator Mandy Hines.
"It’s exciting how the community has responded to this," said Tara Poulton, DeSoto County economic development and community services director.
Arcadia Mayor Jaccarie D. Simons said it would be a great benefit for the town to be able to join the show.
"If Arcadia was to get on the show, it would be a wonderful opportunity for the town," Simons said. "It's something we could all benefit from. It’s great how everyone has come together to show their support."
Friday is the deadline for the application which requires three stipulations:
- A population of less than 40,000
- Homes with great architecture longing to be revealed
- A main street that needs a face-lift
Arcadia, a historic district that dates back to the 1880s, complies with all three.
"Although the competition around the country will be fierce, we believe Arcadia has all the components HGTV is looking for," Poulton told the Sun in an email. "We have a small population, beautiful historic homes longing to be revealed and a great main street, with so much history, that just needs some love and some lipstick."
Poulton said that DeSoto County is a "fiscally constrained-community."
"Both the county and the city operate on a shoestring budget but we continue to grow," Poulton said. "The 'hometown takeover' that HGTV is offering would be a dream come true. We have so much going for us but we just need a little help."
Should the county become a part of the show, the main focus of work will be in the downtown area, according to Poulton, but would not exclude other areas in the town.
"We will also be showcasing our other community gems including the rodeo, the river, our citrus industry," Poulton said, "and of course, our people."
What the response will be from HGTV isn't yet known.
"I’m feeling optimistic about our chances," Hines said.
