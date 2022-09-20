ARCADIA — The DeSoto County community plans to come together to support local families that recently suffered personal tragedies. 

Ashley Beck, of Beck's Truckin' GOOD BBQ in Arcadia, has set up a benefit for the families of 12-year-old Jaylen McLemore, who died in a vehicle-pedestrian crash Saturday, as well as for 10-year-old Brody Layport, who is in Tampa General Burn Unit suffering from third-degree burns on his side and arm.


Email: daniel.sutphin@yoursun.com

