DeSoto County resident Katie Howard speaks at 4-H Day at the Capitol building in Tallahassee, which this year drew about 1,200 4-H youth and adults.

ARCADIA — Katie Howard traveled to Tallahassee in April to represent DeSoto County at 4-H Day at the Capitol.

A 4-H member for the past decade, Howard was among more than 1,000 who attended the annual 4-H state conference.


   

