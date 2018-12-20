High on marijuana business
Torsten Kuenzlen, CEO of Sundial Growers in Canada, was a keynote speaker at MJBizCon, presented by Marijuana Business Daily, in November, and said the opportunity in cannabis is unmatched, as long as the industry’s focus is on quality, not just filling demand.
Kuenzlen, who leads Sundial Growers, Canada’s largest cannabis producer, has an extensive background in consumer products, specifically in the beverage category, having worked for years in high-level positions at both Coca-Cola and Molson-Coors. He said the cannabis industry in Canada is entering its 2.0 phase with legalization in Canada and many states in the U.S., and is literally just “out of the starting blocks” in terms of its potential.
Meanwhile, the whole nomenclature of cannabis products need to change to allow those not familiar with different strains to buy products based on what they want the product to do. Kuenzlen said it’s the industry’s job to make sure consumers get quality product and help tell the story to allow consumers to understand what they want and how to get it, whether their need is to heal, improve general wellness, or to play.
The city of Las Vegas and Clark County have designated next Dec. 13-19 for MJBizCon Week.
Laura Drotleff is editor of Greenhouse Grower
Jan. 25 climate conference at USF
Learn how climate change impacts hurricanes, red tide and sea-level rise, and what it all means as scientists, engineers, government officials and CEOs gather Jan. 25 at USF Sarasota-Manatee to present, “Adapting to a Changing Climate: Challenges & Opportunities.”
The conference, set from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. at USFSM’s Selby Auditorium, will focus on climate change’s unique effects on Florida and how cities and counties are adapting. The event is open to the public with advance registration. Tickets are $50 and available at usfsm.edu/climate.
How Florida citrus is growing through paradigm shift
It may be safely argued that there has been no more overused phrase in the business and agribusiness worlds over the past 25 years than “paradigm shift.” Though this may be true, we could exhaust valuable hours contemplating a better way to describe the reality facing Florida nurseries and growers and come up empty.
Today, we have new rootstocks, new scions, new operational nursery practices, new grove architecture, transitional nutrition schemes, citrus under protective screen (CUPS) systems, an aging grower base, and a deadly and devastating disease (HLB) under “yesterday’s model.” Nothing is being done the old way. Nurseries and growers—who still have the resources and fortitude—are experimenting at breakneck pace in hopes of finding that next incremental improvement that will contribute to their immediate survival and hopeful viable future.
Growers are equally challenged to select the right rootstock/scion combination in the right location with the right production management program. We often refer to spoon feeding new trees, but it all boils down to identifying nutritional needs (root and leaf analysis) and constant adjustments to meet the needs of new varieties.
Fresh fruit growers traveling abroad are returning with a feeling that we are but babes in the woods when it comes to manual pruning and practices to induce bloom and stick fruit; minimizing alternate bearing; and improving fruit quality. Most of these practices are expensive and outside of our cultural norms.
What good does it do to use this space to echo our frustrations? Because a problem defined is a problem half solved. We have tremendous talent and experience at our disposal at UF/IFAS and USDA-ARS. Citrus Research and Development Foundation is hard at work to identify the projects that will bring the most immediate practical value and relief to the Florida grower.
We simply must look beyond basic science to produce the tools needed by the nurseries and growers who are working to restore our short citrus supply. Projects must be funded in these other areas if nurseries are to produce and maintain healthy trees for the field.
Peter Chaires is the executive director of the New Varieties Development & Management Corp.
Ray Ruby to the rescue
Florida’s grapefruit industry, soured over the last decade by citrus greening, might be seeking shelter and finding new hope inside white-mesh shadehouses thanks to a $3.5 million grant from USDA to the University of Florida. Studies for the grant will take place inside and outside these protected agriculture structures in Fort Pierce, where 512 young ‘Ray Ruby’ grapefruit trees already have been in production since September 2013.
The project will be focusing on growing and protecting high-quality fresh grapefruit inside 14-feet-high screenhouses. Growing citrus under protective screen (CUPS) shields the crop from the Asian citrus psyllid, the vector of citrus greening.
In addition to UF/IFAS CUPS endeavors, the project will support new CUPS research in California, to be located at the Lindcove Research and Education Center of the University of California. Nine scientists and Extension agents will work together to complete the grant objectives. Six collaborators represent Florida; there are two in California, and one in Australia.
Robin Koestoyo is a media coordinator for the UF/IFAS Indian River Research and Education Center
Keep cucurbits in your sights
Target spot of cucurbits, or Corynespora blight, is caused by the fungus Corynespora cassiicola and is worldwide in distribution. It is a relatively new disease in Florida, first reported on cucumber from the Immokalee area in 1967.
The name target spot derives from the ringed, or bull’s eye, appearance that is sometimes seen in lesions caused by C. cassiicola. However, concentric rings are not always readily apparent in target spot lesions, and not all lesions with concentric ringing are caused by C. cassiicola. It is often necessary to examine suspected target spot lesions for the characteristic spores of the causal fungus to ensure a correct diagnosis.
On cucumbers, the disease starts as small, yellow leaf flecks that gradually enlarge to about 0.4 inches across and become angular. Lesions may coalesce, with the development of large circular areas of dead tissue that dry and tear out, giving a shredded appearance to the leaf. Left unchecked, the disease can defoliate and destroy an entire crop.
In the early stages, target spot is difficult to distinguish from angular leaf spot and downy mildew, two common foliar diseases of cucumber. In late stages, the disease can be confused with anthracnose of cucumber.
The primary means of field spread is by air-disseminated conidia that have a primary release period in mid-morning. The spores are spread by wind-blown rain, and if windy, wet weather continues for a few days, spread can be rapid. Warm temperatures are favorable for disease development, although infection readily occurs under cooler temperatures.
Cultural controls such as crop rotation, control of weedy hosts, good sanitation (including rapid and timely destruction of crop debris), and use of clean transplants are important. To avoid spreading the disease, growers should refrain from working in the crop when leaves are wet. Target spot is primarily controlled by applying protectant fungicides. Because of frequent changes in pesticide registrations, consult UF/IFAS recommendations for currently labeled fungicides for target spot control in Florida cucurbits. Resistant cultivars of cucumber are available and should be used in conjunction with the above-mentioned disease management strategies.
Gene McAvoy is a UF/IFAS Hendry County Extension agent based in LaBelle
Florida Blue Crab Salad With Avocado
Ingredients:
8 ounces jumbo lump Florida blue crabmeat, picked over for shells
1 large ripe Florida avocado, halved, pitted, peeled
3 teaspoons fresh squeezed Florida Key lime juice
1/2 teaspoon Florida Key lime zest
1/3 cup red onion, finely chopped
3 tablespoons mayonnaise
2 tablespoons fresh cilantro, finely chopped
1/2 teaspoon ground cumin
Hot chili oil and cilantro oil, as needed (optional)
Preparation:
Mix together red onion, mayonnaise, cilantro, lime juice, cumin, and lime zest in medium sized mixing bowl. Gently mix in crab meat. Season salad with salt and pepper. Drizzle avocado halves with remaining 1 teaspoon lime juice to prevent discoloration and season with salt and pepper. Arrange avocado halves, cut side up, on plates. Fill tops of avocado with crab salad. Garnish salad with cilantro oil and hot chili oil, if desired.
