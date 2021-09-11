Offers go here

DeSoto County artwork 'helps make sense' of 9/11 tragedy

Tribute will be displayed at DeSoto County Fire Rescue station

  • 1 min to read
DeSoto 9/11

Officials, from left, Arcadia City Marshal Matt Anderson, DeSoto County Sheriff James Potter and DeSoto County Public Safety Director Chad Jorgensen, stand during a moment of silence marking 9/11 in 2018.

 By DANIEL SUTPHIN Staff Writer

ARCADIA — An inch-thick hunk of iron, about 18 inches square, is planned as a tribute sculpture for display at a DeSoto County Fire Rescue station house.

DeSoto Fire Rescue leadership since 2018 had displayed the historic girder beam at 9/11 ceremonies, giant American flags from atop a ladder truck, the beam in a wood box.

SSdesrelic091121a.jpg

Arcadia’s Orlando Sanchez with a section of World Trade Center iron that he’ll fashion into a sculpture for DeSoto County.

But slab of iron deserved more, said Chad Jorgensen, DeSoto County’s public safety director.

His office commissioned artists with The DeSoto Arts Center to sketch a design of the idea that depicts structural ruins of the tower. Orlando Sanchez with Sanchez Machine Shop in Arcadia is fabricating the metalwork, where the beam will be placed atop the completed project.


It will be available for public viewing.

The section of beam from the North Tower of the World Trade Center was donated to DeSoto County by a New York nonprofit. Hundreds of American fire stations received sections of the World Trade Center, displayed as reminders of the loss of first-responders in September 2001.

SSdesrelic091121b.jpg

The DeSoto Arts Center designed the World Trade Center sculpture for DeSoto County Fire Rescue.

“The idea was to never forget,” Jorgensen said.

The project began in 2020 but was placed on hold due to COVID-19. Work will resume when the health threat lessens, he said.

“We’re just so proud to have it. It helps to make sense” of the sacrifice of lives.

