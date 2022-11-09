A red flag, signaling high surf and strong currents, flies in strong wind on the beach in Palm Beach, Fla., Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, as Tropical Storm Nicole continues to increase in strength and is expected to make landfall along Florida's east coast early Thursday.
ARCADIA - The School District of DeSoto County was the first area system to decide to cancel Thursday classes.
It had already decided to make Wednesday a half-day schedule due to Tropical Storm Nicole, which is anticipated to become a hurricane before hitting Florida's East Coast.
It made the announcement Wednesday morning in a post online.
"As you know, student and staff safety are at the forefront of all decisions made regarding school closures and delays," the district stated. "With the anticipation of potential high winds starting tomorrow afternoon, all schools in DeSoto County School District will operate on a half-day schedule on Wednesday."
Charlotte County Public Schools and Sarasota County Schools stated in emails on Tuesday that they would make decisions about Thursday on Wednesday.
Both districts canceled after-school activities for Wednesday.
DeSoto County's district stated it anticipates being reopened on Friday.
