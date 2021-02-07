The recent death of DeSoto County Commissioner Terry Hill on Jan. 26 from a fast-moving cancer has left the commission with four members split evenly between Democrat and Republican.
While county elected officials say the DeSoto governing board rarely acts in partisan fashion, county political participants are hoping for a prompt filling of the post to avoid deadlocked voting. Both parties can submit candidates to replace Hill, re-elected unopposed as a Republican to a second term in November.
But the expectation is Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis will appoint a member of the GOP to serve until the next county general election in 2022.
“Being a Republican, I’d rather see a Republican go there,” said Robert Stanton, Florida GOP committee member for DeSoto County and member of the committee’s state executive board.
Staton said DeSoto Republicans will submit three or so candidates from which DeSantis can choose or not choose. A priority will be put on selecting candidates who live in Hill’s District 5 in the southeast portion of the county. “Absolutely” the replacement should come from the late commissioner’s district, Staton said.
“We do prefer somebody from the Fifth District,” he said. “We have our eyes on maybe a couple of people who can handle the job,” Staton added, noting both are business people.
He said the party won’t dawdle getting candidate names to DeSantis, whom they expect will move quickly to fill the seat.
“Gov. DeSantis seems to be a fair person,” Staton said. “I’m sure he’ll look at our recommendations.”
The governor’s press office did not respond to an email and phone call seeking details on the replacement process and the timing of it.
Staton said the local party will put a priority on recommending candidates who want to “do good for the county” and not use the post as a stepping stone to higher office.
DeSantis can name a replacement from outside District 5 but the appointee would have to live in the district to run for the office in 2022, according to Mark Negley, the DeSoto County supervisor of elections.
While the board is now split evenly between Democrats and Republicans, neither Negley nor Staton expect the partisan gridlock that has been a trademark of the U.S. Congress for years. “I don’t think in DeSoto County is really Democrat or Republican” in the decision-making of commissioners, said Staton, a retired real estate professional who has been involved in the Republican Party for a quarter of a century.
DeSoto commissioners “seem to be very independent in the way they vote,” the GOP party official said.
Hill, known as a private person not prone to speaking at length, had operated a company that sold hydroponic equipment for agriculture. Reported to be in his late 60s, Hill was the husband of retired DeSoto tax collector Katherine Hill.
Hill started the business Terry Hill Sale in 1991 as an agricultural equipment parts company and in subsequent years added citrus grove and ag land management. In 2005, he created Terry Hill Farms cattle operation. And in 2009, his Terry Hill Sales built its first hydroponic farm and began making small hydroponic gardening units for household use.
Hill, Staton said, “was not only a good county commissioner. He was also highly respected and a really Christian person. Terry was much loved in the community. He will be a loss for the county.”
Commissioner Elton Langford, who served on the board of commissioners with Hill, called Hill “a good fella, a good Christian fella” not prone to idle talk.
“He didn’t say a whole lot,” Langford said. “But when he did, it amounted to something.”
Likewise, said County Administrator Mandy Hines, Hill was a “man of very few words” who “worked diligently on board business and external committees.”
She described Hill as “an absolute pleasure to work with,” and added, “He is already missed.”
