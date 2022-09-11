DeSoto County community honors 9/11 fallen

DeSoto County Fire Rescue Lt. John Haney carries out the Tolling of the Bells ceremony, rendering final honors to departed comrades. The tradition dates back to the mid-1800s. When a firefighter died in the line of duty, headquarters would transmit five bell strikes, repeatedly, in a series. Arcadia Police Lt. Quinn Jones (left) shows his respect to the fallen.
ARCADIA — Sunday was a solemn day for anybody in public safety, DeSoto County Fire Chief Chad Jorgensen said during a 9/11 remembrance day ceremony in Arcadia.
"That includes fire rescue and EMS, law enforcement, any dispatch, any ancillary folks ... there are a lot of people included in that thought," he said.
Jorgensen led DeSoto County's 21st Patriot Day remembrance ceremony Sunday.
DeSoto County and Arcadia officials, along with a handful of residents, came together on the front lawn of the historic DeSoto County Courthouse in Arcadia to honor those who died on Sept. 11, 2001.
"Today was the 21st year of remembrance of 9/11 (and) it is true that we're in troubled times," he said. "This is an interesting time in the world. I think it is more important now than ever to remember those taken from those (families) 21 years ago."
On Sept. 11, 2001, the first jetliner, American Flight 11, struck the North Tower of the World Trade Center at 8:45 in the morning, Jorgensen said.
"We all watched in horror as the second plane, American Flight 175, struck the South Tower at 9:03 a.m.," he said. "I remember being in my office and I saw the first plane hit. I thought it was a horrible tragedy and that the crews would get the fire out."
Around 9:40 a.m., when American Flight 77 struck the pentagon, Jorgensen said the attacks became "literally surreal" to him.
"I felt stunned and shocked, and was trying to comprehend what was going on," he added.
At 9:59 a.m., the South Tower came down.
"What many people didn't know was how many firefighters made it out from the collapse only to change out their air bottles and head back up to the North Tower, which as you recall was the first tower that was hit," Jorgensen said. "Those few firefighters that survived the collapse said that they knew they probably weren't making it out of the North Tower but were going to go up and be with their brothers and sisters."
At around 10:03 a.m., American Flight 93 crashed into the ground in Shanksville, Pennsylvania, Jorgensen continued.
"It was later discovered that people on board the plane knew what had happened in New York and Washington and they decided to take a stand," he said.
The North Tower, which collapsed around 10:28 a.m., stood burning for 102 minutes; the South Tower, for 56 minutes.
"It only took 12 seconds to come down once they started to fall," Jorgensen said.
"That day, 343 firefighters would have their lives stolen from them, along with 60 police officers," he added. "In total, 2,983 people died in New York and Washington D.C., along with Flight 93.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.