DeSoto County community honors 9/11 fallen

  • 0

ARCADIA — Sunday was a solemn day for anybody in public safety, DeSoto County Fire Chief Chad Jorgensen said during a 9/11 remembrance day ceremony in Arcadia. 

"That includes fire rescue and EMS, law enforcement, any dispatch, any ancillary folks ... there are a lot of people included in that thought," he said.

Chad Jorgensen

DeSoto County Fire Chief Chad Jorgensen led the 9/11 remembrance day ceremony in Arcadia Sunday 
'The Star-Spangled Banner'

Arcadia Administrator Terry Stewart (right) sings "The Star-Spangled Banner" during Sunday's 9/11 remembrance ceremony in Arcadia, with DeSoto County Fire Chief Chad Jorgensen by his side.


Residents

DeSoto County residents reflect during a moment of silence at Sunday's Patriot Day remembrance ceremony to honor those who died on Sept. 11, 2001.
Tolling of the Bells

DeSoto County Fire Rescue Lt. John Haney carries out the Tolling of the Bells ceremony, rendering final honors to departed comrades. The tradition dates back to the mid-1800s. When a firefighter died in the line of duty, headquarters would transmit five bell strikes, repeatedly, in a series. Arcadia Police Lt. Quinn Jones (left) shows his respect to the fallen.

