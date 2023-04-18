A fast-moving wildfire looms over homes outside of Panama City on March 4, 2022. Florida state and federal officials said Thursday, that the threat of wildfires is growing in Florida over the coming weeks.
ARCADIA — Recent storms haven't provided enough moisture away from the Gulf Coast to alleviate the threat of wildfires.
DeSoto County authorities announced Tuesday morning a burn ban, approved by its Board of County Commissioners.
In a news release, the burn ban prohibits any open burning that has not been authorized by the Florida Forest Service.
The burn ban went into effect after after the County Commission implemented Ordinance No. 2017-07 with Resolution No 2023-47 recently.
Its intent is to "limit fire hazards in the county during periods and conditions of extreme drought," the news release stated.
"The countywide, mandatory Burn Ban prohibits all outdoor burning that has not been permitted by the Florida Forest Service. Bonfires, campfires, and the burning of vegetative (yard) debris is not allowed at this time," it stated.
It does allow for use of "above ground charcoal, gas, and electric grills," it stated.
"DeSoto County urges everyone to ensure charcoals are extinguished upon completion of cooking when using grills," the news release states. "Barrel-type barbecue smokers are also allowed, as this is not considered 'open burning.' If you are using methods of cooking, avoid using outdoor cooking methods if in close proximity to heavily wooded areas."
For more information on the burn ban, call 863-993-4842.
