Florida Drought Wildfires

A fast-moving wildfire looms over homes outside of Panama City on March 4, 2022. Florida state and federal officials said Thursday, that the threat of wildfires is growing in Florida over the coming weeks.

 Mike Fender/News Herald

ARCADIA — Recent storms haven't provided enough moisture away from the Gulf Coast to alleviate the threat of wildfires. 

DeSoto County authorities announced Tuesday morning a burn ban, approved by its Board of County Commissioners. 


   
