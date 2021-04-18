A desire to know more about the causes and consequences of a gypsum stack breach at Piney Point in Manatee County has led DeSoto County commissioners to delay a workshop with the Mosaic Company scheduled for Tuesday.
Commissioners instead will meet in a public work session on June 29 with representatives of Mosaic, a $13 billion worldwide fertilizer company that hopes to eventually mine at least 14,054 acres in DeSoto County. The session will address water quality and water-quality monitoring, key concerns because major Peace River tributary Horse Creek runs through the west DeSoto tract Mosaic wants to strip mine.
The Piney Point gypsum stack breach has poured millions of gallons of wastewater into Tampa Bay since it occurred earlier this month. The gypsum stack, left over from a defunct fertilizer manufacturing plant, has also been used for disposing of dredged materials.
Early in the breach, fear of flooding led authorities to order the evacuation of 300 homes in the area of the wastewater discharge.
Gov. Ron DeSantis on April 13 ordered the reservoir system that includes the breached stack permanently closed, citing a history of wastewater leaks and emergency discharges.
DeSoto County officials say the workshop delay gives them time to learn more about the trouble at Piney Point, including why it happened, who is responsible, the environmental consequences and whether lessons can be applied should mining operations begin in DeSoto.
Also, Mosaic, which has no connection to the breach, is providing technical expertise to the state on fixing the Piney Point problem. This will affect the availability of some representatives slated to make presentations at the workshop, the county said in a legal notice on the rescheduled work session.
Background
DeSoto County commissioners in 2018 rejected a Mosaic request to rezone 14,054 acres of farmland in the western part of the county between state highways 70 and 72. The rejection came on a 4-1 vote, with the late Commissioner Terry Hill the dissenter. His death was followed in late February by the death of Commissioner Juril “Buddy” Mansfield, leaving the governing board with three members.
County officials say they are uncertain when DeSantis will appoint replacements for the pair.
A central point that representatives of the Hillsborough County-based Mosaic will seek to make at the June 29 workshop is that the publicly held company has “a robust network of water monitoring programs,” said Jackie Barron, Mosaic spokeswoman.
“Teams of scientists and biologists have spent decades, in some cases, compiling data critical to understanding the health of these water bodies,” Barron said in an email. “The exhaustive data shows Mosaic’s operations have not had an impact” on water quality.
The spokeswoman said the data findings “may not be common knowledge” and the work session will help to get the word out.
“We hope these workshops prove educational and reassuring,” she said.
Opponents of strip mining for phosphate in DeSoto County will be limited to making three-minute comments to commissioners at end of the workshop. They have a lot to fit into those brief addresses, opponents say.
What does Mosaic want to do?
Mosaic intends to ship waste from the strip mining out of DeSoto County, mostly to Polk County, rather than erecting phosphogypsum stacks. That will only create environmental problems elsewhere, said Brooks Armstrong, president of Arcadia-based People for Protecting Peace River Inc.
“There will be expansion of gyp stacks on top of our aquifer because of this mining,” Armstrong said.
An absence of gypsum stacks may be enough to ease some peoples’ minds, he said.
“But we are going to be contributing to problems in other peoples’ counties.”
Ultimately, “it is going to be the drinking water” that is impacted, Armstrong predicted, and added this is because the Peace River, which runs through Polk County, is fed from underground sources as well.
To strip mine for phosphate, drag-lines scoop up 20 to 50 feet of ground surface over vast stretches. In the process, Clay Settling Areas often described as slime pits are created. Armstrong called these the most threatening part for water quality.
CSAs are huge clay impoundments with an acidic lagoon on top, which decants out the clay over decades, according to Armstrong.
What does this mean for DeSoto?
The CSAs created in DeSoto County would have several square miles of impervious surfaces, Armstrong said, and added he fears these would divert water flows across a wide plain that carries water to Horse Creek.
“How does this affect flooding and flows to the Peace?” Armstrong said.
A further threat, he said, is that a major storm could cause the CSAs to breach and spill toxic reagent wastes as well as other "amine" reagents used in the separation process into Horse Creek.
Amines characteristically form salts with acids, according to Britannica.
Concern is also focused on the quantity of water used to mine, separate the phosphate, and to dilute the wastewater so that it meets acceptable levels for discharge into public waterways, according to Armstrong.
“The mining process also disrupts underground aquifers and confining layers that are essential to the flows reaching the Peace River itself,” Armstrong said.
What can we learn from Piney Point?
Glenn Compton, chairman of Nokomis environmental group ManaSota-88 Inc., said he thinks the lesson from Piney Point is that the stacks must be covered.
“If the costs of covering the piles means no more phosphogypsum stacks are located in this country, this can only be viewed as an economic benefit,” Compton said in an email.
“Had adequate environmental and health rules been developed concerning phosphogypsum waste disposal, the industry would have found it to their benefit to develop a new method of producing phosphoric acid without dumping their toxic wastes over Florida.”
Like Armstrong, Compton says he worries slime pits in DeSoto County would spell trouble for water quality.
“Not only do the toxic and radioactive wastes from these ponds threaten our groundwater, the hazard of slime spills is a constant menace to essential public water supplies and our natural systems,” he said.
Compton noted that in 1997, the now bankrupted Mulberry Phosphate Corp. spilled a 35-mile stretch of acidic water into the Alafia River. This, he said, killed an estimated 1.3 million fish and shellfish and eliminated 377 acres of riverine vegetation.
Today, Compton added, a slime pond dam break cannot be ruled out.
“The phosphate industry is asking us to risk the health and well-being of the Peace River to find out. It only takes one slime pond failure to ruin a drinking water supply forever,” Compton said.
In recent years, ManaSota-88, People for Protecting Peace River and Suncoast Waterkeeper have lost legal bids to stop federal permitting of various Mosaic operation in the region.
Mosaic also prevailed in a recent dispute with Hardee County, persuading Hardee commissioners last May to waive reclamation deadlines included in a development order for the now-idled South Pasture mine. The waiver also included an extension of the deadline for completion of reclamation until the end of 2023.
The waivers came after the Hardee County mining coordinator issued a Notice of Violation in January 2020 for a failure by Mosaic to begin reclamation of 166 acres of mined lands. The violation notice cited non-compliance with county land development regulations and with conditions of a Development of Regional Impact Development Order issued in 2012, according to Mosaic’s most recent 10-K filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
