ARCADIA — A DeSoto County Sheriff's deputy was fired Sunday after being arrested on charges related to a domestic disturbance at her home in Arcadia earlier that morning.
The Arcadia Police Department responded to the call at the residence of Nyshonna Shaterrya Richardson, 28, on the 300 block of E. Imogene St.
In their investigation, APD determined Richardson was the primary aggressor.
Richardson was being held at DeSoto County Jail without bond on the charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill and battery by touch or strike.
In a Facebook post yesterday morning, Sheriff James Potter wrote, “What she did for her years of service will be overshadowed by this unfortunate action which cannot be condoned.”
DCSO authorities said the expectation of lawful and professional conduct is a high standard that must be met by on- and off-duty deputies.
After reviewing the available facts of the incident, Potter decided to "separate and withdraw" Richardson’s appointment with DCSO, effective immediately.
