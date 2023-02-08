Flooding outside of the Morgan Park

The Morgan Park entrance on Hickory Street in Arcadia flooded after Hurricane Ian in DeSoto County.

 SUN FILE PHOTO

ARCADIA - The Federal Emergency Management Agency's Disaster Recovery Center in DeSoto County will close by the end of the day Thursday.

The center is located at Brewer Sports Park, 1365 SE Hargrave St., Arcadia.


