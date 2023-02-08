The Morgan Park entrance on Hickory Street in Arcadia flooded after Hurricane Ian in DeSoto County.
ARCADIA - The Federal Emergency Management Agency's Disaster Recovery Center in DeSoto County will close by the end of the day Thursday.
The center is located at Brewer Sports Park, 1365 SE Hargrave St., Arcadia.
Although the deadline to apply for assistance for damage from Hurricane Ian has passed, a FEMA news release noted you can still get help in the following ways:
• Get help understanding FEMA decision or request for information letters.
• Check the status of your FEMA application.
• Get information about help with rental assistance or other basic needs.
• Get referrals to agencies or non-profits that may offer assistance FEMA is not able to provide.
• Meet with a U.S. Small Business Administration representative.
• Meet with a mitigation specialist about protecting your home and property from future natural disasters.
If you can't make it to a center, you can get help by visiting DisasterAssistance.gov or calling 800-621-3362.
Sorry, an error occurred.
