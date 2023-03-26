Tyler Vest

Tyler Vest

 PHOTO PROVIDED

ARCADIA - A man already in custody at the DeSoto County Jail confessed to a burglary, according to a DeSoto County Sheriff's Office social media post.

On March 22, DeSoto County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the 5900 block of River Ridge Avenue in reference to the homeowner reporting a total of over $5,000 worth of his property was stolen from inside and outside of the residence, the post stated.


0
0
0
0
0

Load comments