ARCADIA - A man already in custody at the DeSoto County Jail confessed to a burglary, according to a DeSoto County Sheriff's Office social media post.
On March 22, DeSoto County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the 5900 block of River Ridge Avenue in reference to the homeowner reporting a total of over $5,000 worth of his property was stolen from inside and outside of the residence, the post stated.
As deputies canvassed the neighborhood, the victim alerted deputies he spotted some of his stolen property located at 1327 NW River Mill Drive, according to the post. Deputies attempted to contact the homeowner, who they determined to be Tyler Vest.
Vest was currently in custody at the DeSoto County Jail on unrelated charges. DCSO detectives interviewed Vest, who confessed to stealing the items.
"Based on Vest’s confession, a search warrant was obtained on the residence. DCSO detectives recovered and returned stolen items, including some items the victim was not aware were missing," the post stated.
Vest remains in the DeSoto County Jail on charges including burglary of a dwelling, burglary of a structure and grand theft of property over $5,000, as well as other unrelated charges.
"Sheriff James Potter is beyond thankful and proud of the hard-working, dedicated law enforcement deputies and detectives who go above and beyond to serve our community," the Facebook post stated.
