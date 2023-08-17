Landfill closed

The DeSoto County Landfill is closed for repairs on Friday, officials said. Garbage will still be picked up by workers at DeSoto County homes, it noted.

 PHOTO PROVIDED

ARCADIA — Hurricane Ian repairs still continue throughout the region.

The latest to be set for a fix is the DeSoto County Landfill, which will close for its repairs on Friday, according to officials.


   
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments