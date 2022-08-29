 Skip to main content
DeSoto County opens new $1.7M boat ramp at Veterans Park

ARCADIA — The roar of an airboat fan signaled the official opening of a new boat ramp at Veterans Park in DeSoto County. 

Airboat 1

Steve Eggers (front) and Troy Hughes ride off for the first official airboat ride from the new  boat ramp at Veterans Park in DeSoto County.

Local officials gathered Saturday for a ribbon-cutting ceremony at the ramp, 2195 American Legion Drive, Arcadia, off Highway 70.

Ribbon Cutting 2

DeSoto County commissioners (left to right) Ashley Coone, Judy Schaefer, Elton Langford, County Administrator Mandy Hines, and County Commissioner Jerod Gross, cut the ribbon for a new boat ramp at Veterans Park in DeSoto County.


Tara Anderson

DeSoto County Parks and Recreation Director Tara Anderson speaks during a ribbon cutting ceremony for a new boat ramp at Veterans Park in DeSoto County. 

