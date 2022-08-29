DeSoto County opens new $1.7M boat ramp at Veterans Park

DeSoto County commissioners (left to right) Ashley Coone, Judy Schaefer and Elton Langford, County Administrator Mandy Hines, and County Commissioner Jerod Gross, cut the ribbon for a new boat ramp at Veterans Park in DeSoto County.
DeSoto County commissioners (left to right) Ashley Coone, Judy Schaefer, Elton Langford, County Administrator Mandy Hines, and County Commissioner Jerod Gross, cut the ribbon for a new boat ramp at Veterans Park in DeSoto County.
DeSoto County commissioners (left to right) Ashley Coone, Judy Schaefer and Elton Langford, County Administrator Mandy Hines, and County Commissioner Jerod Gross, cut the ribbon for a new boat ramp at Veterans Park in DeSoto County.
SUN PHOTO BY DANIEL SUTPHIN
DeSoto County Commissioner Judy Schaefer talks with residents during a ribbon-cutting ceremony at Veterans Park in Arcadia Saturday.
SUN PHOTO BY DANIEL SUTPHIN
DeSoto County Commission Chair Elton Langford talks to residents and county employees before a ribbon-cutting ceremony for a new boat ramp at Veterans Park in the county.
SUN PHOTO BY DANIEL SUTPHIN
DeSoto County Administrator Mandy Hines talks with county first responders at a ribbon cutting for a new boat ramp at Veterans Park in the county.
SUN PHOTO BY DANIEL SUTPHIN
DeSoto County Commissioner Judy Schaefer drapes the ribbon from a ribbon-cutting ceremony on parks and recreation director Tara Anderson for a new boat ramp at Veterans Park in DeSoto County.
SUN PHOTO BY DANIEL SUTPHIN
Steve Eggers (left) and Troy Hughes ride off for the first official airboat ride from the new boat ramp at Veterans Park in DeSoto County.
SUN PHOTO BY DANIEL SUTPHIN
Michelle Nico Solis, 11, is given an award by Sarah Hollenhorst from the People for Protection of the Peace River for performing a song at a recent phosphate meeting in DeSoto County.
ARCADIA — The roar of an airboat fan signaled the official opening of a new boat ramp at Veterans Park in DeSoto County.
Local officials gathered Saturday for a ribbon-cutting ceremony at the ramp, 2195 American Legion Drive, Arcadia, off Highway 70.
The total project cost was around $1.77 million.
Florida Fish & Wildlife Conservation Commission awarded the county around $1.2 million in grant funding through its Florida Boating Improvement Program.
DeSoto County also invested an additional $570,000, which included in-kind services.
"On behalf of DeSoto County commissioners, we’d like to welcome you to the grand opening ceremony of the Veterans Park boat ramp facility," DeSoto County Commission Chair Elton Langford said.
He said the project was a part of the 2005 Peace River Master Plan.
"(It was) funded through grant funding, as well as some local funding and a lot of work that you see here today with the county road department," Langford said.
For generations, boaters have launched vessels into a corner of Peace River at an old, battered boat ramp at the west end of the park.
The old ramp drew many complaints over the years.
The new ramp, designed by Weiler Engineering of Punta Gorda, consists of a floating dock to adapt to flooding situations during the rainy season.
The ramp was built by Thomas Marine Construction of Fort Myers.
"We really didn't have any issues," said Darren Watkins, of TMC, regarding building the new ramp.
"It looks nice; it's a great upgrade," added Kelly Hill, of TMC.
DeSoto Parks Director Tara Anderson said the original idea was to relocate the boat ramp from the west end to the east end of the park in 2005.
County studies and engineering efforts have shown the better current is at the east end of the park between the State Road 70 bridge and the historic Peace River Bridge, or old S.R. 70, which serves as a pedestrian bridge now.
DeSoto’s Road and Bridge Department broke ground on the project in October 2021.
"This included over the next several months, land clearing for the parking lot, grading and base for the parking lot, the digging out and forming of the three water retention ponds and laying all the drains and drainage for retention areas," Anderson said.
The Parks Master Plan was established after Hurricane Charley back in 2004.
Grant funding had been applied for back in 2008, 2009, but funding was not received.
In February 2020, DeSoto County commissioners gave county staff the go-ahead to complete a grant application as part of the FWC FBIP grant program.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.