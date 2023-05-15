DeSoto Economic Development Advisory Committee

Economic Development Advisory Committee members at Tuesday’s DeSoto County Commissioner meeting. They include (from left to right) Debbie Wertz, June Fisher, Economic Development & Tourism Director Sondra Guffey, Mike Manwarren, Robert Womack, Commissioner Steve Hickox, Jessica Wilkes, Asena Mott, Janet Harvin, and Economic Development & Tourism Specialist Dan Sutphin.

 PHOTO PROVIDED

ARCADIA — DeSoto County Commissioners approved a proclamation recently naming May 8 through May 12 as Economic Development Week.

Members of the county’s Economic Development Advisory Committee, along with Economic Development staff, accepted the proclamation at Tuesday’s Board of County Commissioners meeting, according to a news release.


   
