Economic Development Advisory Committee members at Tuesday’s DeSoto County Commissioner meeting. They include (from left to right) Debbie Wertz, June Fisher, Economic Development & Tourism Director Sondra Guffey, Mike Manwarren, Robert Womack, Commissioner Steve Hickox, Jessica Wilkes, Asena Mott, Janet Harvin, and Economic Development & Tourism Specialist Dan Sutphin.
ARCADIA — DeSoto County Commissioners approved a proclamation recently naming May 8 through May 12 as Economic Development Week.
Members of the county’s Economic Development Advisory Committee, along with Economic Development staff, accepted the proclamation at Tuesday’s Board of County Commissioners meeting, according to a news release.
The news release noted the proclamation states:
"Economic development activities promote financial well-being and quality of life for the citizens of DeSoto County by creating, retaining and expanding jobs that facilitate sustainability, enhance wealth and provide a stable tax base," it stated.
It noted economic development helps the next generation of American business and economy through stimulating and incubating entrepreneurism.
"DeSoto County is actively working to attract and retain high-quality jobs, develop vibrant neighborhoods, and improve the quality of life in the county," it stated. "Commercial and industrial businesses, educational institutions, individuals, municipalities, and not-for-profits have all worked together to meet the critical needs in the Hurricane Ian recovery efforts."
DeSoto County Economic Development is a department focused on creating jobs and positions in the county to enable future growth and improve the quality of life for both residents and visitors, according to the release.
