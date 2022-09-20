ARCADIA — The DeSoto County community plans to come together to support local families that recently suffered personal tragedies.
Ashley Beck, of Beck's Truckin' GOOD BBQ in Arcadia, has set up a benefit for the families of 12-year-old Jaylen McLemore, who died in a vehicle-pedestrian crash Saturday, as well as for 10-year-old Brody Layport, who is in Tampa General Burn Unit suffering from third-degree burns on his side and arm.
Layport was injured Sept. 13 during a bonfire.
The benefit will be held at 1 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 9, at the Turner Agri Civic Center, 2250 NE Roan St., Arcadia.
"There will be bounce houses, slides and games and vendors," Beck said. "We'll be serving Spanish a style meal, which includes carne asada steak and pork with rice beans and tortillas for $10."
All funds will go directly to the families to help with medical expenses and funeral costs.
"This town (Arcadia) blows me away," Beck said. "And it's not just our community; North Port, Port Charlotte and others have jumped in."
She said it gives her "faith in humanity" to see how people are reacting.
"I can’t express the blessing. I appreciate people that step up and help us to help these families out a bit more," she said.
Jaylen McLemore, 12, was killed when he was struck by a truck Saturday in Arcadia. He was with his mother, 34-year-old Keely Powell, and 3-year-old Shaila, who was in a stroller.
Powell remains in critical condition. Shaila suffered minor injuries.
It remains under investigation.
Brody Layport, 10, was with his family at a bonfire when he suffered the burns.
Beck said he had a container of gasoline near the fire and suffered multiple third-degree burns on his body.
"Our community has been hit tragically over the past two or three weeks," Beck said. "We've been hit tremendously. If we can at least make a dent anyway to help those families, we want to be able to do so."
Beck said the event will have a bake sale, and they're looking for anyone who wants to donate or help.
"We’re going to be looking for anyone to donate whether it be a bake sale or silent auction items to help us raise money. Any donations, cash donations taken in will be given directly to the family."
